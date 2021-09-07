Rick and Morty Team on Evil Morty Fallout, Rick/Morty Breakup & More

As we wrote in our original review of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty (which you can check out here), the two-episode, one-hour fifth season finale "Forgetting Sarick Mortshall" (directed by Kyounghee Lim and written by Siobhan Thompson) and "Rickmurai Jack" (directed by Jacob Hair and written by Jeff Loveness & Scott Marder) not only lived up to the title of "game-changer" but also left us excited and optimistic about the show's future heading into the sixth season. From the apparent final break-up of our dimension-hopping duo (which probably would've been the healthiest thing for them) to a horrifically fatal encounter with Evil Morty that left a ton of questions marks in its wake, the wrap-up not only addressed the Rick/Morty dynamic but also planted its flag firmly & definitively on the hill called "storyline canon." Now, we're getting to hear from the creative folks behind each episode to offer their thoughts.

In the first clip, Thompson and Harmon discuss what the dimension-hopping duo's break-up meant and how it could end up benefitting them in the long run. Following that, Loveness, Marder, Harmon, and producer Steve Levy explain what the ramifications of Evil Morty's plan are and what they mean moving forward.

To shift things back to a more positive note, here's a look at the live-action Rick and Morty clips that were released heading into the finale, with Christopher Lloyd going full-on Rick like a champ and Jaeden Martell working some serious Morty vibes. And with this being the ending of the series (for now), it's only appropriate that this clip went back to the beginning.

In the most recent clip, we see a recreation of the ending of the series premiere, as Morty lays on the ground writhing from some internal organ issues while Rick promises/threatens Morty that their adventures had only just begun:

This earlier clip finds Morty ready to drop a major lecture on Rick over not learning anything from the last time he turned himself into a pickle. Except Rick didn't throw that switch (this time), and as for him "learning anything" from his least pickled adventure? Well, we'll let Lloyd's Rick answer that one in the clip below:

Here's a look back at the original live-action scene filmed for Adult Swim's 20th anniversary:

Last month, Takashi Sano (Tower of God) returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film) Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider.

Here's a look at the newest short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect- and stick around after for a rundown of the previously-commissioned shorts:

Directed by Sano, produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato, and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige:

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat:

