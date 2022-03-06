Rick and Morty, The Boys/Batman & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch 06 Mar 22

I've felt the hate rise up in me/Kneel down and clear the stone of leaves/I wander out where you can't see/Inside my shell I wait and bleed… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Slipknot for "Wait and Bleed" (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, opinions & commentary for this morning includes Adult Swim's Rick and Morty answering an essential Season 6 question, NBC's Saturday Night Live sneaking in another promo, Netflix's Manifest checks in on star/director Josh Dallas, The CW's Superman & Lois gets all treason-y, The CW's Walker has "Boundaries" issues, Amazon's The Boys reminds The Batman who the real "dark knights" are, The CW's The Flash Season 8 gets a "Legendary" director in Caity Lotz, AEW's CM Punk reveals his plans for MJF & the Westminster Kennel Club's competition, and tons more! And then we wrap things up with a look at our reviews- this time around, we have MTV's Jersey Shore Family Vacation and Crunchyroll's The Case Study of Vanitas & My Dress-Up Darling.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Sunday, March 6, 2022:

SNL: Oscar Isaac & Charli XCX Offer "Cool Aidy" Bryant Some Tough Love

The Flash: "Legends" Star Caity Lotz In Vancouver Directing S08 Ep

The Boys Remind Batman That They're a Different Kind of "Dark Knight"

Hikaru Shida, Erick Redbeard Return on AEW Rampage

Rick and Morty Addresses Your Essential Season 6 Question Head-On

Walker Season 2 E11 Preview: "Boundaries" Blurred & Secrets Revealed

SNL: Bob Odenkirk Explains Hating Chris Farley's "Chippendales" Sketch

CM Punk to MJF Before AEW Revolution: I'm Gonna Walk You Like a Dog

Superman & Lois Season 2 E07 Preview: Truth, Justice & The Bizarro Way

The Masked Singer S07E01 Preview; Thingamabob; Masks/Clues Updated

The Always Sunny Podcast: The Rock Goes Baggy & Teeny-Tiny Vin Diesel

Paige VanZant Will Sign With AEW Next Wednesday on Dynamite

Manifest Season 4 E07 Director Josh Dallas, J.R. Ramirez Share Updates

Shining Vale Interview: Mira Sorvino on STARZ Series, Rosemary & More

Pitch Perfect: Jameela Jamil, Sarah Hyland & More Join Peacock Series

Quantum Leap Lead, Ackles Wraps & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch 05 Mar 22

And here's a rundown of our reviews from the past 24-hours, including MTV's Jersey Shore Family Vacation and Crunchyroll's The Case Study of Vanitas & My Dress-Up Darling:

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 9: Why, Lauren? Why?

Why The Case Study of Vanitas Made Our Same-Day Must-See Anime List

My Dress-Up Darling Captures Our Hearts But Raises Some Concerns

