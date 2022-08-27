Rick and Morty "Wormageddon" Location #7: Goldenfold & Jaguar Get Help

Okay, if you have your global positioning map up-to-speed, then you have Mexico City, Malibu, California; The Netherlands, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Atlanta, Cape Town, and now Toronto as our first seven battlefront locations for Dan Harmon & Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty "Wormageddon" (rules, details, etc., are here). But who was it that helped Mr. Goldenfold & Jaguar save the day up in "The Great White North"?

Now here's a look at who our next winner/brave hero is, not wasting a second to jump into the fray:

At 43.670278° N, 79.39° W, we're joining Goldenfold & Jaguar at the seventh location, Lower Bay Station in Toronto, as they lay a tag-team smackdown on the big bad:

Located at 34.1087° S, 18.4702° E, we find Tiny Rick enjoying some ice cream at our sixth location, the Muizenberg Beach Huts in Cape Town for our sixth battlefront location- take a look:

At 33.7573° N, 84.3963° W, we find ourselves at the fifth location: State Farm Arena, where Jake from State Farm(?!?), Glootie, and the Smiths' neighbor Gene (who might also be interested in starting up a new app… or maybe that was his car and that's why Jake's there? Aside from the arena?) take on a big bad in Atlanta, Georgia:

At 40.4536° N, 80.017°W, we headed to our fourth battlefront location: 1100 Galveston Ave in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Mr. Poopybutthole's apartment, where he's going one-on-one with one particularly nasty worm:

At 52.0266° N, 4.5615° E, we're finding Jerry being Jerry at the third location, Tweemanspolder Nr. 2 in The Netherlands (and yet, Jerry will find some way to accidentally kill it with his "luck"):

For the second location, 34.0333° N, 118.7573° W led to Rick sitting upon his porcelain throne in Malibu, California:

Checking in with 19.34938º N, 99.17101º W, we have Beth and The Vindicators' Supernova at Casa de Cultura Reyes Heroles, Coyoacán, in Mexico City, fighting the good fight at our first global battlefront. And with the battle for the fate of the world underway, there are 14 total locations to be revealed. Now here's a look back at how it all began:

Here's a rundown of the teasers that were released building up to the event that offers some backstory:

Hitting our screens on September 4th, here's a look at the official trailer for the sixth season of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty:

Pick up where we left them, worse for wear and down on their luck. Will they manage to bounce back for more adventures? Or will they get swept up in an ocean of piss! Who knows?! Piss! Family! Intrigue! A bunch of dinosaurs! More piss! Another can't miss season of your favourite show.

Rick and Morty: Tales from Alternate Dimensions

Directed by Masaru Matsumoto (Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars) and stemming from Sola Entertainment, the Halloween-inspired The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara sees Rick looking to build the ultimate AI toaster until a trip to Akihabara for spare parts takes a twisted turn for our dimension-hopping duo. Think screws. Now here's a look at The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara, followed by looks at four previously-released shorts:

Directed by Takashi Sano (Tower of God), produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan, to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Sano returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film), Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider. Here's a look at the newest short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect:

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige. From there, we have a look at the follow-up short that was released last month, continuing the story, Samurai and Shogun Part 2:

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly, and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat: