Riverdale Season 5 Review: "Graduation" Feels Final; Time Jump Awaits

With the highly anticipated time jump-starting next week, this week's episode of The CW's Riverdale covers graduation, wraps up any remaining mysteries, and sets everyone on their post-high school paths. In case you're not up to speed, last week's episode wrapped up the "auteur mystery" in addition to buttoning up the last of the Stonewall Prep stories. And yes, there are both spoilers and speculation below.

So, with Jellybean in hot water for staging all the masked recreations of Archie and friends, FP decides that they're moving back to Ohio and away from Riverdale to be a family…but not Jughead. He has to go to college, being the first member of his family who actually got in and a scholarship. In the words of FP, "Boy, you are going to Iowa".

Speaking of going, Archie decides that instead of sticking around and repeat senior year without his friends, his time would be better served in the military. No, he still didn't get into the Naval Academy, but that's not stopping our red-headed hero – he enlisted in the Army, much to Veronica's horror. Side note: Riverdale just invented a war so they could slide in that Archie:1941 storyline and I see you there, but if you make me watch a season worth of Archie's war flashbacks, I will write a strongly worded tweet in your general direction.

Veronica's going to vacation with her mother before school starts in the fall, and speaking of Hermione, she is leaving Hiram and moving back to New York to become a "real housewife". Good for you, Hermione. She also called a truce with her father and signed over ownership of Pop's back to well, Pop himself.

And Betty is off to Yale, leaving her mother behind all alone in the town with pep. I'm sure she'll be fine being the only parent left in the town…right? Speaking of staying, Cheryl Blossom is the single one of the group who is staying in Riverdale to clean up the Blossom family legacy and take over the maple business. Shockingly, Cheryl is the one who has the most sense in this whole episode, aside from Archie maybe.

And just like that, "Pomp & Circumstance" has played, the tassels have been flipped, and everyone is scattered to the wind…to return next episode, 7 years later. Catch Riverdale on the CW Wednesday nights and streaming (via their website and app) on Thursdays.