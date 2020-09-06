Riverdale Star Mädchen Amick Posts Look at Season 5 Virtual Table Read

Riverdale is back in production, along with other Canadian filmed CW shows like The Flash, Supernatural, Superman & Lois, and Charmed. Series creator and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa released the cover pages for scripts for the first four episodes of season 5, as per his tradition. Though they're back in production, measures are still being taken to maintain safety at all times, like adhering strictly to the 2 week quarantine period and maintaining a bubble of the show's cast and crew throughout filming. Despite still being within their two weeks, the Riverdale cast got together for table reads of the first episodes of the upcoming season.

The #Riverdale Players Theatre continues with our next two table reads today via Zoom!! As we say goodbye to high school and hello to…??? 🚀🎟🐍🕺☎️🌪📸😞👨🏻‍💻🏃🏻‍♀️🏃🏻‍♂️🕷🚢🚧🗽☠️👀👯‍♀️👩‍👦‍👦 pic.twitter.com/GplWbUUmBB — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) September 3, 2020

Taking to Instagram, Mädchen Amick, who plays Betty's mom Alice Cooper, posted a picture with the caption, "Our #riverdale first table read selfie tradition is a lil different this year 🤷🏼‍♀️ Grateful & excited to be back and can't wait to squeeze these faces in person!!!! (bummed you can't see everyone in the gallery grid but they're there!)"

The first three episodes of the season will be "playing catchup", finishing out the half-filmed prom episode that was in production when the shutdown happened and ending the fourth season story arc with episode 503, "Chapter Seventy-Nine: Graduation." After that episode, the story and characters will jump seven years, with an event that pulls them all back to the town with pep. Could that be the "war hero Archie is missing in action, presumed dead" storyline the cover of 504 promises?

Whatever the event after the time jump is, I can't wait. Of course, my editor Ray and I are still hoping for the "Undead Archie" storyline with a guest star by Greendale's favorite teenage witch, Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka). Just like the dead Jughead storyline, I'm sure it will be disappointingly realistic though – come on, Riverdale! You choose this moment to make things realistic?