Roman Reigns Retains Undisputed Champion at Greatest SummerSlam Ever

The greatest SummerSlam of all time is in the record books, and Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar (and avoided a MITB cash-in by Theory) to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the greatest wrestling match of all time. The Chadster is simply in awe at the incredible show he experienced tonight, and The Chadster thinks it clear that, with WWE having achieved peak wrestling, all competitors, especially AEW, should just hang it up and leave WWE alone!

For the last time tonight, The Chadster will share his report from Bleeding Cool's live SummerSlam results page:

Mayor Kane hit the ring to announce the attendance for SummerSlam tonight: 48,449. Wow! The Chadster is so impressed. How do you do it, WWE?! Finally, the main event. This right now is the greatest moment in The Chadster's life. It will never be better than this. If The Chadster could freeze time, he would live forever in this moment, recapping SummerSlam with the most important match in the history of wrestling right in front of him. Reigns came out first with Paul Heyman. He asked the crowd in Nashville to acknowledge him, and they obliged. The Chadster hopes Roman knows that The Chadster also acknowledged him at home. Lesnar came out next and, he drove a bulldozer to the ring. Lesnar jumped off the bulldozer into the ring and the match was underway. Though this was a five-star match, and possibly the greatest main event in the history of SummerSlam, The Chadster has to admit he was pretty nervous during the whole thing. The announcers kept talking about how there were "no rules" in the match and that makes The Chadster very uncomfortable. Rules are so important, in The Chadster's opinion. That lack of rules led to lots of violence outside the ring, and even Lesnar putting Reigns in the shovel of the bulldozer and then dumping him back into the ring with it. But things went totally off the rails when Lesnar took the bulldozer and used it to pick up half the ring and dump Reigns right out of it! The Usos got involved. Paul Heyman got involved, and got put through the announce table. Theory tried to cash in, but got F5ed. But Theory gave Reigns the chance to take Lesnar out. It took a double superkick from the Usos, a spear from Reigns, a beatdown with the briefcase by Reigns, a shot in the face from each of Roman's title belts, and being buried underneath everything at ringside, but Lesnar eventually succumbed to the 10-count. Roman Reigns is still champion, and the greatest match of all time, taking place at the greatest SummerSlam of all time, is over. And now, The Chadster feels… a sort of emptiness. The Chadster will never feel this good again. Does life even hold any more meaning for The Chadster?

Below, watch highlights from Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar in the main event of WWE SummerSlam:

Bleeding Cool is covering WWE SummerSlam live, the fulfillment of The Chadster's boyhood dream. SummerSlam is taking place in Nashville at Nissan Stadium, starting at 7PM Eastern for the Kickoff show.

Isn't that the best card for a wrestling show you've ever seen?! The Chadster wishes this SummerSlam could last forever!

