Umbrella Academy BDay, Shatner/Musk, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL/Kelce, Shatner/Musk, Doctor Who, Umbrella Academy, Rick and Morty, TWD: Daryl Dixon, Bill Maher & more!

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Apple TV+'s For All Mankind, SNL/Travis Kelce, Crunchyroll's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, William Shatner/Elon Musk, Star Trek: Legacy, BBC's Doctor Who, Amazon's Wytches, Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, HBO's Real Time with Bill Maher, HBO's The Last of Us, Star Trek: Prodigy, BBC/CBS' Ghosts, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For All Mankind, SNL/Travis Kelce, William Shatner/Elon Musk, Doctor Who, Wytches, The Umbrella Academy, Rick and Morty, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Bill Maher & More!

Sunday, October 1, 2023:

For All Mankind Season 4: What We Know About Apple TV+ Series Return

Saturday Night Live Revisiting Travis Kelce So Why Can't We? (VIDEO)

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Review: Beautiful & Heartfelt Opener

William Shatner Calls Out Elon Musk Again Over Fake Twitter/X Accounts

Picard PD Blass on Why Time Could Be Running Out on Star Trek: Legacy

WWE NXT No Mercy Preview: NXT Women's Champ Becky Lynch Defends

Doctor Who: RTD Makes Interesting Kate Lethbridge-Stewart Comment

AEW Collision: Why Not to Watch Tonight's WrestleDream Go-Home Show

Wytches: Scott Snyder Confirms Writers' Room Has Return Date Set

AEW Rampage Disrespects WWE NXT, Sets Up Tuesday Ratings Battle

Will The Umbrella Academy Birthday Also Bring Season 4 News?

Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon on Last Time Speaking with Justin Roiland

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S01E04 Clip: Hurt the Pigeons & We Riot

Bill Maher to WGA "Union Folks": Glad You "Expedited the Paperwork"

The Last of Us Season 2 Getting HBO Priority; Druckmann Drops Tease?

Star Trek: Prodigy S02 Writer Teases "Aftermath" of Franchise Rivalry

Gen V, X-Men '97, Loki, Heels, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

How The Death of a Conservative Politician Inspired a Half-Naked Ghost

