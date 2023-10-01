Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: amptp, DGA, SAG-AFTRA, unions, wga

SAG-AFTRA: AI, Streaming Residuals Key Issues; AMPTP Members Attending

Disney, NBCUniversal, Netflix & Warner Bros. Discovery executives are expected to attend Monday's SAG-AFTRA/AMPTP negotiation meeting.

With the WGA membership expected to ratify a new three-year deal this week, the spotlight turns to SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP – with both sides set to meet this Monday at the union's Miracle Mile headquarters at SAG-AFTRA Plaza (not at the AMPTP's headquarters, as was the case the WGA talks). While many assume that the recent WGA deal could serve as the framework for a deal with the actors' union, SAG-AFTRA-specific issues involving AI, streaming residuals, and minimum rate hikes will be the hot topics that will need to be hammered out. Disney CEO Bob Iger, NBCUniversal CCO Donna Langley, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, and Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav are expected to take part in these negotiations, too.

Last week, SAG-AFTRA congratulated the writers' guild for their tentative agreement. "SAG-AFTRA congratulates the WGA on reaching a tentative agreement with the AMPTP after 146 days of incredible strength, resiliency, and solidarity on the picket lines," the message read. "While we look forward to reviewing the WGA and AMPTP's tentative agreement, we remain committed to achieving the necessary terms for our members." To that end, SAG-AFTRA made it clear that the AMPTP needed to return to the negotiating table – adding, "Since the day the WGA strike began, SAG-AFTRA members have stood alongside the writers on the picket lines. We remain on strike in our TV/Theatrical contract and continue to urge the studio and streamer CEOs and the AMPTP to return to the table and make the fair deal that our members deserve and demand." Here's a look at the joint statement that went out on Wednesday evening from SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP, confirming that a bargaining meeting is set for this Monday, October 2nd:

SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP will meet for bargaining on Monday, Oct. 2. Several executives from AMPTP member companies will be in attendance. As negotiations proceed, we will report any substantiative updates directly to you. We appreciate the incredible displays of solidarity and support from all of you over the last 76 days of this strike. We urge you to continue coming out to the picket lines in strength and big numbers every day! One Day Longer. One Day Stronger. Your TV/Theatrical/Streaming Negotiating Committee

