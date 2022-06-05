Sandman/Umbrella Academy: Gaiman & Gallagher Promise Geeked Week Info

In case you hadn't heard, tomorrow, June 6, marks the kick-off of Netflix's Geeked Week 2022 (from the fine folks over at Netflix Geeked), the five-day virtual event spotlighting what the streaming service has coming up. But before we get to Animation (take note, Arcane fans), Film (The Gray Man, The School for Good & Evil), Games (The Cuphead Show!, Resident Evil), and even a day dedicated to Stranger Things, we have a wave of streaming series news on the way- including Resident Evil, Manifest (Yes, Manifest fans… it's happening), Wednesday, Locke & Key, and tons more. Two shows that will be getting their own respective presentations are The Sandman (at 10:10 am PT/1:10 pm ET/6:10 pm GMT) and The Umbrella Academy (at 10:40 am PT/1:40 pm ET/6:40 pm GMT). Now, we could tell you why you should tune in but we'll leave that to The Sandman creator Neil Gaiman and The Umbrella Academy star Aidan Gallagher aka Five Hargreeves aka Number Five

Now here's a look at Gaiman and Gallagher giving you two very good reasons to check out Netflix's Geeked Week this Monday:

Hosted across a whole ton of platforms (including its YouTube, Twitter, TikTok, Twitch, and Facebook channels), each day will be filled with exclusive teaser & trailer premieres, sneak peeks, surprise announcements, never-before-seen footage, cast interviews, script table-reads, and more. So with that in mind, here's an updated look at what you need to know about Geeked Week 2022 (running from Monday, June 6, through Friday, June 10):

Running from Monday, June 6, through Friday, June 10, here's a rundown of how the theme days and times are being laid out:

DAY #1 – SERIES SHOWCASE (Monday, June 6 at 9 am PT/12 pm ET/5 pm GMT)

The Sandman Panel at 10:10am PT/1:10pm ET/6:10pm GMT

The Umbrella Academy Panel at 10:40 am PT/1:40 pm ET/6:40 pm GMT

Most Presents: Vampire Pride with First Kill at 11:15 am PT/2:15 pm ET/7:15 pm GMT

DAY #2 – FILM SHOWCASE (Tuesday, June 7 at 9 am PT/12 pm ET/5 pm GMT)

The Gray Man Panel at 9:40 am PT/12:40 pm ET/5:40 pm GMT

The School for Good & Evil Panel at 10:10am PT/1:10pm ET/6:10pm GMT

DAY #3 – ANIMATION (Wednesday, June 8 at 4 pm PT/7 pm ET/8 am JST)

Netflix Geeked Week After School Special at 3 pm PT/6 pm ET/7 am JST

Animation Showcase at 4 pm PT/7 pm ET/8 am JST

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Inside Look at 4:45pm PT/7:45pm ET/8:45am JST

DAY #4 – "STRANGER THINGS" (Thursday, June 9 at 9 am PT/12 pm ET/5 pm GMT)

Stranger Things 4 Vol. 1: Unlocked at 9 am PT/12 pm ET/5 pm GMT

The Hellfire Club: A Stranger Things Dungeons & Dragons Adventure at 10 am PT/1 pm ET/6 pm GMT

DAY #5 – GAMES SHOWCASE (Friday, June 10 at 9 am PT/12 pm ET/5 pm GMT)

The Cuphead Show! Table Read at 11 am PT/2 pm ET/7 pm GMT

Resident Evil star Ella Balinska LIVE at the /twitchgaming Summer Gathering at 11:30 am PT/2:30 pm ET/7:30 pm GMT

Geeked Week Podcast LIVE: Best of Geeked Week at 12 pm PT/3 pm ET/8 pm GMT

Who to Expect: We don't want to spoil the surprise, but you can expect a few drop-ins from the cast and creatives behind some of the series and films listed above. And, as previously announced, we'll also have an exciting group of hosts to help break down all the jaw-dropping news and must-see first looks, including Jacob Bertrand, Megan Cruz aka jstoobs, Jaeden Martell, Reece Feldman aka guywithamoviecamera, Juju Green aka Straw_Hat_Goofy, Ella Purnell, Tiffany Smith, Felicia Day, B Dave Walters, Geoff Keighley, and Mari Takahashi.

How to Co-Stream: The Geeked Week feed will be open for co-streaming via Twitch so that our loyal fans and fellow Geeks like you can get in on the action.

How to Get the Latest News and First Looks: If you miss any of the fun, don't worry, you'll still be able to catch up. We're compiling all the biggest news and first looks to come out of Geeked Week right here on the Netflix Newsroom, and you can rewatch the full day's programming on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Tudum.com, Netflix's official companion site, will also be sharing bonus content from each day's programming.