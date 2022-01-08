Sasha Banks Injured: The SmackDown Star Will Miss 6-8 Weeks

WWE just released some breaking news that one of their top SmackDown stars, multi-time Women's Champion Sasha Banks, has suffered a foot injury and will be out for the next six to eight weeks. This isn't surprising after her match with her longtime rival, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair last Sunday night at a WWE Live event in Fayetteville, North Carolina where after taking a Tilt-A-Whirl Backbreaker from Flair, Banks appeared to land the move a bit awkwardly and was grounded on the mat for the remainder of the match before she was then helped to the back by the referee and a WWE trainer.

WWE just released the following statement detailing Sasha Banks' injury and how long she will be out of action for:

Sasha Banks suffered a foot injury Sunday evening at a WWE Live! event in Fayetteville, NC. After seeking emergency medical attention, it was determined nothing was broken. Sasha underwent an MRI and it was discovered she has a bruised calcaneus bone. She is at home recovering and undergoing physical therapy. She is expected to be out of action for 6-8 weeks.

The injury to Sasha Banks could not have come at a worse time for WWE. The roster (and backstage staff) have been decimated by COVID-19 infections as of late and on top of that, another top SmackDown star, Drew McIntyre, has suffered a neck injury and might be out for some time going forward.

It's also a bad time schedule-wise, as one of WWE's biggest events of the year, the Royal Rumble, is at the end of the month, and given the timetable WWE gave for Banks' return, it appears all but certain that she will miss the big annual event. Hopefully, Sasha Banks heals up well and gets back to action soon.