Did Sasha Banks Get Injured At A WWE House Show Last Night?

WWE's roster is taking quite the hit as of late. Between a neck injury to SmackDown star Drew McIntyre that will keep him out for some time and an outbreak of COVID-19 infections, the latest of which kept Universal Champion Roman Reigns out of his advertised main event title match with Brock Lesnar at WWE Day 1 this past Saturday night, WWE really can not stand to receive any more bad news on the wellness of their roster. And yet, if video from a house show last night is any indication, they might be dealing with an injury to another of their top stars, this time in the form of SmackDown star Sasha Banks.

Sasha Banks faced long time rival and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair in a singles match last night at a WWE Live event in Fayetteville, North Carolina and after a Tilt-A-Whirl Backbreaker by Flair, Banks didn't get up off the mat for a number of minutes as Flair worked around her.

This could have been the spot? Looks like her leg is under pic.twitter.com/nFPme5bsh0 — BXsavageschasn28snz (@MikeDesorbo1) January 3, 2022

If you watch the footage above, it looks as if Sasha Banks' landed awkwardly with her left leg looking to bend uncomfortably upon impact. Banks rolled around the mat for quite a while as the referee checked on her and Charlotte Flair worked the crowd and as much as she could around Banks to have it appear as if they were still competing, while not actually putting her in any situation that could make her injury worse.

Eventually, Flair ended things by hitting Banks with Natural Selection and pinning her. Immediately after the bell, the referee put up the "x" arm gesture to alert the backstage personnel that an injury had occurred. Banks was then helped to the backstage area by a trainer and the referee.

While this was obviously a concerning sight, it's possible that it all looked worse than it actually was, as Sasha Banks herself tweeted late last night to reassure fans about her well-being.

I'm good 👊🏽

Thank you for the love always. 💙 — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) January 3, 2022

Hopefully, that is indeed the case and she won't miss any time going forward. WWE and SmackDown in particular can't stand to lose more stars, especially one as important as Sasha Banks.