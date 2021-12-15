Saturday Night Live Host Paul Rudd, SNL Cast Check In from Read-Thru

Okay, this one came in kinda late but we think it was worth it. With Ghostbusters: Afterlife & The Shrink Next Door star Paul Rudd hosting and Charli XCX serving as musical guest, we've blown past the intro video and landed onto the night of the first official read-thru. And with this weekend being the final episode of the year, we're expecting a lot of unexpecting things. Which is a nice way of us wondering who will be making guest walk-ons for what's traditionally been known as the "looser" episode of the season.

Here's a look at Rudd as well as several members of the SNL cast checking in from this week's table read:

Here's the official intro video for this week's show released earlier this week:

Now here's a look back to when both Rudd and Charlie XCX previously took the stages of NBC's Studio 8H. In the first video, Rudd reflects back on his previous three SNL hosting gigs during a "Best Man" speech in his May 2019 opening monologue (which saw DJ Khaled as the musical guest). Following that, a look back at the promo for the December 13, 2014, episode that saw Charli XCX serving as musical guest with Martin Freeman (Sherlock) hosting and SNL cast member Kenan Thompson joining them for the clip :

Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang, along with returning feature players Andrew Dismukes & Punkie Johnson, and new feature players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley) & Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show) make up this season's cast.

With NBC's long-running sketch/variety series Saturday Night Live inching closer to the 50th season mark, it does so as the winner of the 2021 Emmy Award for Variety Sketch Series- its fifth straight win in that category (with the series very close to the triple-digits tally when it comes to the number of Emmys won).