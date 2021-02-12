Saturday Night Live: Positive Thinking Stinks; Valentine's Day Mix-Up

Once again, one of the few things in life we can still readily rely on is Saturday Night Live and its weekly promotional schedule heading into a new episode. This means that since it's Thursday, it must be time for the promos from first-time host Regina King (Watchmen, One Night in Miami) and first-time musical guest Nathaniel Rateliff. Joined by SNL cast member Beck Bennett, the first promo finds the trio succumbing to the reality of "the power of positive thinking. Following that, a misunderstanding between King and Bennett leads to some awkward Valentine's Day confusion.

So here's your look at this week's promos- and make sure to keep an eye on our coverage for news of who the hosts and musical acts will be for the February 20 and 27 episodes:

Saturday Night Live's 46th season includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost serve as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) are joining the cast as feature players. Alec Baldwin returned as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden for part of the season before cast member Moffat took over the role just before the holiday break (with Bennett continuing Mike Pence).

Not including specials and digital series, Saturday Night Live has won over 70 Emmy Awards, the most for any show in television history. SNL also holds the title for the most nominated television show in Emmy history with over 275 nominations (once again, not including specials and digital series). The long-running sketch comedy and musical series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, produced by Steve Higgins and Erik Kenward, and directed by Don Roy King. Ken Aymong serves as a supervising producer, with Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, and Tom Broecker producing. The series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.