Schmigadoon! An Irresistible Journey of Music and Comedy: Review Grab your bowl of corn puddin' & get ready for some cabaret because we adore the brilliant Apple TV+ series, Schmigadoon! - and so will you!

Apple TV's Schmigadoon! is a rare streaming delight, and I've found myself quickly falling in love with this series and its characters. The series premiered its first season back in July of 2021, but I wasn't exactly on the musical train to fandom for it. Initially, I had some reservations about a series consisting of musical moments and correlations to musicals in general. The main stars of the series, Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key, as the couple Melissa and Josh, who need a fix on their relationship. However, something grabbed my attention when writing about this current season's premiere… Alan Cumming channeling Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street in a promotional first-look photo.

The first season involves: "A parody of iconic Golden Age musicals, 'Schmigadoon!' stars Strong and Key as a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship who discover a magical town living in a 1940s musical. They then learn that they can't leave until they find 'true love.'" The current second season has a unique and darker twist as the series steps into a new era for musicals. These musicals, such as Cabaret and Hair, take a turn away from the early musicals like Oklahoma! and The Music Man.

My partner tends to be the one with a background in musicals and an understanding of references not caught by most people. With Schmigadoon! we're oddly able to mix what intrigues us, combining my love for television with their love for musicals and costume development. It's a match made in musical television heaven. When I saw that this new season included a new era of musicals, I had to gather my partner to binge-watch the first season. We had to catch up and get ready for whatever Schmicago! had to offer us!

The cast is incredible in both the first season and the current one. Schmigadoon! gives viewers the incredible talent of names (outside of those previously mentioned) such as Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Fred Armisen, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski, Ann Harada, Martin Short, Aaron Tveit, Tituss Burgess, and Patrick Page. There is such a clear love for both comedy and music, so it wasn't difficult to grow attached to the story and fly through the first season. We also flew through the first two episodes of season two with great anticipation of the arrival of Cummin on the screen. Although, this time, he may not be the smiling Mayor Menlove we've cherished previously. The range is excellent, so there's likely no problem ahead for us when we connect with these characters from Schmicago!

Schmigadoon! wraps you in this joyful embrace as you've stepped into the feeling of exploring a cherished amusement park. Even through difficult topics, the series manages to reassure you even when you become concerned about Josh and Melissa's future. The amount of time in each episode is fantastic, but in a way, it hasn't mattered to me. I've noticed I don't care to reach for my phone when watching an episode as I do for most television. I am someone with ADHD, and my focus ranges throughout the day. It's fun to find a program like this one that has me maintain a singular focus on the screen without feeling as if I'd be condemned for looking away. It's never fun to be promised vibrant entertainment and storytelling for it to not manifest on screen when the time comes. The series ended up rewarding me and my partner in many ways. The references were fun to catch, connections in season 2 to the first season were fantastic, the design continues to be gorgeous, and even now, it still feels as if we're stepping into another world.

Television can be so many things to so many different people. When the medium promises entertainment and unparalleled content, particularly in the form of musicals, there's a hope that it won't let you down. Escapism can be a lifesaver with shows and characters on the screen. I'm almost sounding like Nicole Kidman in those AMC ads before a movie, but I'm being genuine here. Schmigadoon! has a ridiculous series title, but its ability to capture my attention and my heart is what's truly beautifully absurd.

Schmigadoon! Review by Brittney Bender 10 / 10 Apple TV's Schmigadoon! encapsulates the joy and vibrance of Broadway in every episode. The series produces excellent comedic timing, invests in every character, and rewards its audience every step of the way. Credits Network Apple TV