Seth Rollins to Challenge Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble

Once again, former members of The Shield will clash for the Universal Championship as Seth Rollins challenges Roman Reigns for the title at the Royal Rumble. The match will be the first time Rollins and Reigns have gone head-to-head since before the coronavirus pandemic and gives Reigns something to do while WWE figures out how to get their WrestleMania plans back on track after Reigns' positive COVID test forced them to put the WWE Championship on Brock Lesnar.

The laws of conservation of matter and energy dictate that a wrestling push can neither be created nor destroyed, which means Rollins' good fortunes must come from somewhere. To give him some more heat on WWE Raw this week heading into the Rumble, Rollins defeated former WWE Champion Big E, who continues to slide back down to the midcard after losing the title to Lesnar at WWE Day 1 in a Fatal Five-Way. Rather than get a one-on-one rematch against Lesnar, Big E lost a number one contender's Fatal Four-Way on Raw last week, with Bobby Lashley winning the spot. And now Big E has lost to Seth Rollins. But all hope is not lost for Big E. Maybe he can still win an opportunity to challenge Tamina for the 24/7 Championship.

Speaking of Bobby Lashley, he and his Royal Rumble opponent, Brock Lesnar, came face to face on WWE Raw last night, with Lesnar mocking Lashley as a Lesnar wannabe and then beating up his flunkies in the Hurt Business. The Royal Rumble will happen on January 29, 2022, at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The show can be streamed on Peacock for subscribers in the United States and on the WWE Network elsewhere. Or you can just watch the results for free on WWE's Twitter account, which is honestly probably the most palatable way to consume WWE programming anyway.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Bobby Lashley destroys The Hurt Business in message to Brock Lesnar: Raw, Jan. 10, 2022 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y1ZLqQbSZiU)

