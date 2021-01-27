Shadow and Bone: Netflix Releases Images, Key Art; April Premiere Set

A little more than a month after learning series creator, writer, executive producer, and showrunner Eric Heisserer's (Bird Box) adaptation of Shadow and Bone would be making its way to Netflix screens in April 2021, viewers are getting some serious first-looks (shy of a trailer) at the eight-episode series based on Leigh Bardugo's bestselling "Shadow and Bone" and "Six of Crows" ("The Grishaverse") fantasy novels. With "dangerous forces and powerful magic at play," the series is set to hit Netflix on April 23, 2021- and to celebrate, we have a ton of character profile posters as well as preview images from the series… kicking off with "General Kirigan, Leader of the Grisha. Shadow Summoner" (with the original text included):

"Alina Starkov, A mapmaker, but perhaps much more"

"Mal Oretsev, Tracker and rising star in the First Army"

"Kaz Brekker, Leader of the Crows. Always scheming"

"Inej Ghafa, The Wraith. Beware of knives"

"Jesper Fahey, Sharpshooter. 100% charming, 100% of the time"

In a world cleaved in two by a massive barrier of perpetual darkness, where unnatural creatures feast on human flesh, a young soldier uncovers a power that might finally unite her country. But as she struggles to hone her power, dangerous forces plot against her. Thugs, thieves, assassins and saints are at war now, and it will take more than magic to survive.

Here's a look Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), with a look with her childhood friend Malyen Oretsev (Archie Renaux)

A look at an armed Malyen:

General Kirigan (Ben Barnes) aka The Darkling:

The Six of Crows gang: Gambler and sharpshooter Jesper Fahey (Kit Young), Inej Ghafa (Amita Suman) aka The Wraith, and Kaz Brekker (Freddy Carter):

Nina Zenik (Danielle Galligan) and witch hunter Matthias Helvar (Calahan Skogman):

Shadow and Bone stars Ben Barnes as General Kirigan aka The Darkling, Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov, Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker, Archie Renaux as Malyen "Mal" Oretsev, Amita Suman as Inej Ghafa, and Kit Young as Jesper Fahey. Recurring cast includes Sujaya Dasgupta as Zoya Nazyalensky, Danielle Galligan as Nina Zenik, Daisy Head as Genya Safin, Simon Sears as Ivan, Calahan Skogman as Matthias Helvar, Zoë Wanamaker as Baghra, Kevin Eldon as The Apparat, Julian Kostov as Fedyor Kaminsky, Luke Pasqualino as David Kostyk, Jasmine Blackborow as Marie, and Gabrielle Brooks as Nadia Zhabin. To celebrate the production's wrap, the cast and creative team got together at the end of February to welcome all of you to the "The Grishaverse" and to let you know that you're going to like what you see when the series debuts: