Shaq Challenges Cody Rhodes at Ceremony for First AEW Awards

AEW has announced the winners of the AEW Awards. The awards were presented during a special online show on the Bleacher Report app and featured celebrities such as Shaquille O'Neal, Bert Kreischer, Chael Sonnen, Curtis Granderson, Camille Kostek, Kevin Hefferman, Steve Lemme, Ron Funches, Danielle Fishel Karp and Jensen Karp as presenters. AEW reports that 436,000 votes were counted in tabulating the rewards, though how many were fraudulent mail-in ballots remains unknown.

The big story coming out of the awards was a challenge from Shaq to Cody, one Cody answered later on Dynamite. You can see a video of Shaq's challenge here:

And then you watch Cody respond on tonight's episode of Dynamite here:

The bottom line is it looks like Shaq and Jade Cargill will face Cody and Red Velvet in match at Revolution, which is AEW's upcoming PPV event, now set to take place in early March.

Here's the winners of the AEW Awards, from an AEW press release:

Best Moment on the Mic:

Cody Rhodes The American Nightmare accepts a Dog Collar Match from The Exalted One, Mr. Brodie Lee Biggest Surprise:

Sting's AEW Debut Breakout Star – Male:

AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin Breakout Star – Female:

AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida Biggest Beatdown:

The Inner Circle jumps Orange Cassidy High Flyer Award:

Rey Fenix of The Lucha Brothers Hardest Moment to Clean Up After:

The Parking Lot Brawl featuring Best Friends and Orange Cassidy v. Santana and Ortiz of The Inner Circle Biggest WTF Moment

Kenny Omega wins AEW World Championship and walks out of AEW after defeating Jon Moxley LOL Award

The Young Bucks super kick MJF into the pool on the Jericho Cruise Best Twitter Follow

The Native Beast Nyla Rose Bleacher Report PPV Moment of the Year

AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING Stadium Stampede Match

You can watch the AEW Awards here.