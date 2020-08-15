Shawn Michaels Returning to WWE Raw Monday to Confront Randy Orton

Legendary wrestler Shawn Michaels is returning to WWE Monday Night Raw next week to confront Randy Orton about Orton's assault on Ric Flair. WWE announced that the Heartbreak Kid… well, Heartbreak Middle-Aged Man, really… but he's still a sexy boy… will appear on Raw in a commercial that played during Smackdown on Friday.

The 71-year-old Flair has been appearing on Raw with Randy Orton lately as Orton has been doing a revamp of his Legend Killer gimmick. Of course, that meant that eventually, Orton was going to turn on Flair, and that did happen on Raw earlier this week. After defeating Kevin Owens in a match, Orton dressed down Flair for allowing his ego. Then, Flair cut a promo that showed he's still one of the greatest of all time on the microphone. Then Orton punched him in the balls and gave him a punt kick to the head.

Shawn Michaels has a special bond with Flair after retiring him at WrestleMania 24. Michaels himself retired from the ring at WrestleMania two years later, after being defeated by The Undertaker. Michaels, quite possibly the greatest wrestler of all time, can probably still go in the ring even though he's been retired for ten years. He currently works as a coach in NXT.

Unfortunately, as great as it would be to see, if things do get physical between Michaels and Orton, we're unlikely to see Michaels get in much offense. More likely, Michaels will try to talk to Orton, end up getting RKO'd, and then punt-kicked in the head. OF course, I'd love to be pleasantly surprised on that one.

Bringing back Michaels also has the benefit of adding star power from the Attitude Era (and earlier) to Raw, which is pretty much WWE's go-to move when ratings are in a slump, as they are right now. And as cynical as I may be, I'll always tune in to see ol' HBK. WWE is counting on other lapsed fans to do the same.