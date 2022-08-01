She-Hulk Preview: Bruce Shows Jen There Are Perks to Being a "Hulk"

After learning that Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk: Attorney at Law won't have a "Star Wars" streaming partner in Andor this month (with the latter moved to September 21st), we have a look at a new sneak preview for the upcoming streaming series courtesy of USA TODAY Life. In the following clip, Mark Ruffalo's Bruce (aka "Dr. Smarty McHulk") runs Jennifer (Maslany) through the Hulk paces. But just when Jen starts feeling down about her abilities, her cousin lets her in on one of the cool things about "being green."

Now here's a look at what's ahead Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk: Attorney at Law:

Now here's a look back at the two official trailers previously released along with a series overview, with Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiering on August 17th:

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

Joining Maslany in the Marvel Studios & Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is Jameela Jamil as Titania, a Marvel supervillain with incredible strength and a frequent rival of Jennifer's, Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding) as Walters' best friend, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Anais Almonte, Nicholas Cirillo, and Griffin Matthews. In addition, Mark Ruffalo reprises his role as Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk, Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs) returns as Emil Blonsky aka The Abomination, and Benedict Wong returns as Wong. Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) leads the writers' room & executive produces, with Kat Coiro executive producing and directing the pilot & additional episodes (E02-E04; E08; E09) of the legal comedy along with Anu Valia (E05-E07). Coiro, Gao, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Brad Winderbaum executive produce, with Wendy Jacobson & Jennifer Booth co-executive producing.

Emmy-winning head writer Jessica Gao (Rick and Morty) in a recent interview with Collider, it sounds like viewers will be surprised just how much he's involved- because Gao was. "I don't think we ever, in a million years, thought that we would be allowed to use them, because we didn't know what the status was of the character. And then, I can't remember how, we got wind that he was coming back and that it was Charlie Cox, and we were like, 'Wait, does that I mean we can use him? Are we allowed?' And when they told us yeah, I mean, we couldn't believe it, we thought we were being pranked," Gao explained. "We just kept writing him in, and we kept rolling with the story just thinking like, 'Okay, any moment now they're going to tell us we can't use them. They made a mistake. They actually don't have the rights.' But it just kept [becoming] more and more real. And it was so hard to keep that secret!"

It was understandable why Gao would find it hard to believe that the series could use Cox as much as they did. Marvel Studios like to keep strict control over which characters get used and where, always keeping in mind the "bigger picture" of the MCU. "Because everything in the MCU is so interconnected, you just had to know that everything you want to do, there are borders to it, and you have to figure out what the borders are before you can really make any hard decisions," Gao revealed. "So, you know, sometimes we'd come up with like an idea or a character we wanted to use, but you have to kind of stop and ask to make sure that it wasn't already been used, or there wasn't already another plan. And half the time that happened, and you kind of had to scrap everything and start over."