She-Hulk: Tatiana Maslany, Jessica Gao, Kat Coiro Defend Series VFX

Upon the initial criticism of the working conditions from Marvel VFX artists and from fans of the CGI work in the upcoming Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, star Tatiana Maslany who plays the title character and her alter ego Jennifer Walters, showrunner Jessica Gao, and director Kat Coiro spoke up at the Television Critics Association press tour about the controversies.

"I feel incredibly, like, deferential to how talented these artists are and how quickly they have to work, obviously, like much quicker than probably should be given to them, in terms of like churning these things out," Maslany said. "It's terrible that a lot of artists feel rushed and feel that the workload is too massive. I mean, I think everybody on this panel stands in solidarity with all workers and is very pro-good working conditions," Gao also added in support of the artists. "We're not behind the scenes on these long nights and days," Coiro noted she's worked with the VFX artists on the show. "If they're feeling pressure, we stand with them, and we listen to them." The controversy arose as those within the industry like Dhruv Govil, posted on Twitter about his experience working on Marvel shows, causing him to "leave the VFX industry" calling the Disney-owned company "a horrible client" while witnessing colleagues "break down after being overworked, while Marvel tightens the purse strings."

She-Hulk is unlike other TV shows of its kind given the budget and time constraints of the work since Maslany is rendered in CG like co-star Mark Ruffalo's Hulk as opposed to the franchise's previous live-action TV incarnation when bodybuilder Lou Ferrigno played the Hulk swapping with Bill Bixby playing Banner on the original NBC series. "I do think that we have to like be super conscious of how the work conditions aren't always optimal and that they've made these amazing strides in this industry," Maslany said, defending the CG on the series. "I watch it, and it doesn't look like a cutscene from a video game. I can see the character's thoughts. I feel very in awe of what they do."

Corio noted the cultural lose-lose situation they found themselves in. "I do think that has to do with our culture's belief in their ownership of women's bodies," she said. "There's a lot of talk about her body type. We based her a lot on Olympian athletes, not bodybuilders, but I think if we'd gone the other way, we would be facing the same critique. I think it's very hard to win when you make women's bodies." She-Hulk, which also stars Tim Roth, Benedict Wong, Jameela Jamil, Josh Segarra, Ginger Gonzaga, Jon Bass, and Renée Elise Goldsberry, is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on August 18th. | Variety

Working on #Marvel shows is what pushed me to leave the VFX industry. They're a horrible client, and I've seen way too many colleagues break down after being overworked, while Marvel tightens the purse strings. https://t.co/FacGBfnYmG — Dhruv Govil (@DhruvGovil) July 10, 2022 Show Full Tweet