Shocking Returns on AEW Dynamite This Week, More Debuts to Come

AEW Dynamite was packed with exciting in-ring action this week, but it also featured several shocking returns and the promise of some shocking debuts for next week, which The Chadster finds to be just so unfair.

Booking a pro wrestling show is no easy feat. You have to carefully pace things out so that you don't use up all your creative ideas too quickly. An expert example of this is WWE Raw, which lasts three hours each week but manages to spread out about one hour's worth of actual content, with the rest taken up by commercials, replays, brags about social media followers, and lots of stalling during both matches and promos. It's a winning formula that has kept WWE on top of the pro wrestling world for decades, but does AEW follow this formula for their copycat show, AEW Dynamite? Of course not! Because Tony Khan has absolutely zero respect for the wrestling business and everything Vince McMahon has done for it.

Instead, Tony Khan, in his quest to personally RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE by competing with The Chadster's beloved WWE, keeps on packing as much as he can into every episode of AEW Dynamite. And instead of stalling for time with things like constant rematches or long matches that end in disqualifications, he books matches with real endings, continuously develops characters and storylines, and constantly brings in new wrestlers to shake things up, which just goes to show he doesn't understand the first thing about pro wrestling.

The Chadster has already complained about most of the matches on AEW Dynamite this week, but there was a lot of other things going on that also severely cheesed The Chadster off. One of those things was the return of Pac and Rey Fenix to rejoin Penta Oscuro and Alex Abrahantes and set up a collision between Death Triangle and the House of Black.

But The Chadster was also cheesed off by AEW's teases for next week's episode of AEW Dynamite. For example, former Impact Knockouts Champion and current linear Ring of Honor Women's Champion Deonna Purrazzo will make her AEW debut next week to face interim ROH Women's Champion Mercedes Martinez, which is just so unfair to do the same week Becky Lynch was just talking about how much better WWE's women's division is. AEW should let WWE have this one thing instead of trying to compete, which totally messes with WWE's plans to return to the Divas era of women's booking under the leadership of Johnny Ace. Auuggh man! So unfair!

But that's not the only Impact Wrestling star that looks to be headed to AEW next week. In a backstage promo after Wardlow defeated Lance Archer on AEW Dynamite this week, MJF heavily hinted that he'll be bringing in W. Morrissey, formerly known as Big Cass in WWE, in his latest attempt to pay people to beat up Wardlow for him.

The Chadster doesn't understand how AEW can even keep this up, but at this rate, they're going to ruin the wrestling business for everyone else, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!

Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, dynamite, recaps, wrestling