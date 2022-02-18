SmackDown Preview 2/18: A Goldberg And Roman Reigns Confrontation

We are just about 24 hours away from the WWE Elimination Chamber event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and the two figures of the Universal title match tomorrow, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg and current Champion Roman Reigns are set to confront each other, face-to-face tonight on SmackDown. Will they be able to keep things to just a discussion, or will they come to blows ahead of their battle for the Universal title? Tonight we're also getting a contract signing and a long-overdue Intercontinental title match, so let's get to it and see what WWE has in store for us tonight on Fox.

Goldberg and Roman Reigns were set to face each other for the Universal title at WrestleMania 36, but that never happened, as Reigns backed out of the event for medical reasons. Almost exactly two years later, we are now set to finally see this battle come to fruition. Will Reigns' historical title run continue? Or does Goldberg have one more big moment left in the tank? Let's see what WWE.com has to say about tonight's face-off on SmackDown.

Less than 24 hours before Universal Champion Roman Reigns battles Goldberg at WWE Elimination Chamber in Jeddah, The Head of the Table will come face-to-face with the WWE Hall of Famer on the blue brand. What bedlam will follow when the two volatile Superstars step into the ring together before the high-stakes matchup in Jeddah? Find out this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.

Tonight's we will also see SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville sign the contract for tomorrow's tag team match at WWE Elimination Chamber against Naomi and Flair's WrestleMania challenger, Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey. And just in case you actually wanted to see some wrestling on your wrestling show, tonight's SmackDown will see Sami Zayn finally challenge Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental title.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on Fox.