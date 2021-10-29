SmackDown Preview: WWE Brings The Backstage Circus To FS1 Tonight

Hey gang! So last week the WWE enacted its new post-Draft roster on SmackDown, which led to both Women's Champions having to trade belts (as Becky Lynch was drafted to Raw, while Charlotte Flair was drafted to the blue brand). The already questionable segment did not go well at all and an exclamation point was put on that when the problems in the ring spilled into the backstage area after the show, resulting in some heated screaming. Well, tonight is a new show and they'll even be on a different network tonight thanks to The World Series taking precedent on Fox, so let's see if they can shake off last week's issues and actually put on a decent show tonight.

WWE is trying to get the word out that the blue brand will not be airing on its usual home of Fox this week (I guess the network prefers the actual cheating in Baseball to the scripted cheating in wrestling) in an attempt to get eyes on the cable network most don't even know they have.

Here's what WWE.com has to say about it:

Friday Night SmackDown began a new chapter last week, and the blue brand will continue the explosive era this week on FS1 at 8/7 C. SmackDown will take over FS1 on Friday, as two encore presentations will immediately follow the regular broadcast airing at 8 p.m. ET. Last week on the blue brand, Brock Lesnar came hunting for Universal Champion Roman Reigns and earned an indefinite suspension, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks delivered fireworks around the SmackDown Women's Title landscape, King Woods was officially coronated and much more.

So there you have it, folks! If you miss the show live at 8 pm, it will air twice in a row after as well. That'll show those rapscallions at AEW!