Smackdown Recap: Violence Erupts at Carmella/Sasha Contract Signing

The Superstars of Smackdown — well, those of them who haven't been sent back to remedial wrestling class — continue to try to build toward their matches at TLC later this month by… probably having the same or similar matches tonight. WWE doesn't really have a lot of creative variation in these things.

WWE Smackdown Recap for December 11th, 2020 Part 1

Hey, the Thunderdome looks a little bit different in its new location at Tropicana Field.

Sasha Banks comes to the ring, looking like a woman hoping WWE doesn't punish her for her cousin Snoop Dogg jumping to AEW. Adam Pearce is hosting the contract signing. He has a lot more free time now that Pornhub shut down its uploads. He hands Sasha an empty folder. Why is it empty? Because Carmella, dressed not so much in leopard print as she is dressed as an actual leopard, appears on the Titantron with the contact in her hand to taunt her. She's not coming to the ring for the signing. She signs it and has her assistant bring it to the ring. Then Sasha signs the contract, but since it's WWE, she also challenges Carmella to another match tonight, and Carmella accepts, so that's the main event. Sasha beats up Carmella's assistant to seal the deal.

Kayla Braxton talks backstage with The Street Profits. She wants a response to Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode's claim that the Profits' comedic characters will hamper their success in the business, but they aren't concerned about it because WWE's crappy booking and boring storylines will ruin their careers and crush their spirits long before that. Fair.

The Street Profits head to the ring. Smackdown takes a commercial break. Ziggler and Roode come out as Ziggler and Roode cut a ZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZ. What, oh, sorry. Whenever Dolph Ziggler starts talking, I immediately fall into a mini-coma. Ziggler and Montez Ford have a match. In the middle of it, for no reason, Ziggler gets out of the ring, Dawkins gets in, and blue solo cups rain down from the ceiling heading into a commercial break. The match continues for a bit after that to fill time until Ziggler pins Ford after a superkick hit while Ford was distracted.

Sami Zayn complains to the WWE merch department (a guy in a room with some boxes) about not having a t-shirt. Big E shows up wearing his new "I'm Not in the New Day Anymore" t-shirt, making him jealous. Adding insult to injury, Big E has Apollo Crews and Kalisto show Sami a crappy shirt they made for him by drawing on a white shirt with a black marker. Sami grabs the shirt and tries to rip it in half, but he's too weak. That's what happens when you take WWE up on their offer to stay home during the pandemic, kids. Smackdown takes a commercial break.

Zayn is in the ring after the break, still complaining about not having a shirt and WWE mistreating him. Big E comes out with a brand new theme song. They are slowly distancing him from The New Day. They have a match. It ends when Big E chases Zayn underneath the ring, and by the time Sami gets out the other side, he just makes it in before the ten-count. Sami wins by count-out. Big E is angry, but he has no one to blame but himself for falling for that.

Bayley wishes Carmella well in her match tonight. She calls Sasha overpaid and overrated, and she's not fond of Bianca Belair either. Bayley continues to talk trash about Belair, but Belair appears behind her and overhears it. She interrupts and puts Bayley in her place.

Paul Heyman hands Roman Reigns the Universal Championship as Smackdown takes a commercial break. Kayla Braxton asks Carmella if Sasha Banks turned the tables on her by getting her to agree to a match. Carmella cuts a promo about how she's gonna kick Sasha's ass tonight and look sexy doing it. We'll see.

Next, we're treated to a video package recapping last week's Roman Reigns drama in which he beat the crap out of his own cousin. Afterward, Jey Uso talks to Roman and asks if they're good. Roman says they are. Kevin Owens comes out to the ring. Uso begs Roman to let him take on Owens. Roman tells him to go do it. So he heads off…

