Smackdown Scares Up Halloween Network TV Ratings Win

WWE Smackdown scored a devastating ratings victory over all of its competition on Friday Night. According to the ratings charts from Showbuzz Daily, Smackdown ranked #1 for the night in viewers 18-49, tying with Shark Tank in the 8-9 hour and beating everyone in the 9-10 hour.

WWE Smackdown Ratings, Viewership Up, Up, Up

WWE Smackdown drew 2.133 million viewers last night, a massive increase from last week's show, which did under 900,000. It may be the single biggest gain of viewership for a pro wrestling show in as long as The Chadster can remember. I'd like to see AEW do that! The first hour of Smackdown had 2.115 million viewers, and the second hour actually grew slightly to 2.151.

In the 18-49 demo is where Smackdown really shined this week. With a .6 for both hours, Smackdown was the top-rated show of the night, though its first hour was tied with Shark Tank, which also had a .6. Clearly, people age 18-49 love WWE almost as much as The Chadster does, and that's something The Chadster can really get behind!

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

