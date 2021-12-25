Smallville, GOT, Daredevil & Tons More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 25 Dec 21

Don't give my brother a Steve Austin outfit/Don't give my sister a cuddly toy/We don't want a jigsaw or Monopoly money/We only want the real McCoy/Father Christmas, give us the money/We'll beat you up if you make us annoyed/Father Christmas, give us the money/Don't mess around with those silly toys/We'll beat you up if you don't hand it over/We want your bread so don't make us annoyed/Give all the toys to the little rich boys… and the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to The Waitresses for "Christmas Wrapping'" and The Kinks for "Father Christmas" (quoted here, but with both videos at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes Daredevil star Vincent D'Onofrio & Stranger Things star Matthew Modine looking to bring back the bad guys, Tom Welling & Michael Rosenbaum talking Smallville, why The Amazing Spider-Man 3 should be a Disney+ series, Peter Dinklage getting real with Game of Thrones fans, Steven Moffat's funniest Doctor Who Christmas Special, HBO's The Righteous Gemstones attempt to offer Christmas greetings, NBC's Saturday Night Live loses a head writer, Fennec Shand makes the case for "Boba Corp" as Boba Fett adds a new title to his "Book," and tons more.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Saturday, December 25, 2021:

Stranger Things & Daredevil Stars Say Bring (Back) the Bad Guys

Smallville: Tom Welling on How He Was Sold on Series; Breaking Point

Heavy Metal Adapting Blake Northcott's "Arena Mode" Novels for Series

The Witcher Gifts Viewers with Season 2 Deleted Scenes & More

Saturday Night Live Head Writer Exits SNL for Freeform Animated Series

The Righteous Gemstones: Can Someone Give Jesse a Simple-Ass Smile?

The Boys: Vought+ Holiday Film Picks Takes Side in "Die Hard" Debate

The Orville: Here's How You Can Win Something Special From The Series

Boba Fett Star Ming-Na Wen Talks Deborah Chow, Mandalorian & More

Why The Amazing Spider-Man 3 Needs to Spin Its Web as Disney+ Series

The Always Sunny Podcast: The Guys Release a Video Podcast Teaser

Boba Fett Takes the "Throne"; Fennec Shand Pitches "Boba Corp": Teaser

Game of Thrones Star: Fans Want Happy Ending for "Pretty White People"

SmackDown Preview 12/24/21: It's Christmas Eve in The WWE Universe

Hawkeye: If Kingpin Has Anyone to Blame for His Problems, It's Thanos

Doctor Who: The Husbands of River Song Was Moffat's Funniest Special

