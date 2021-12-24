SmackDown Preview 12/24/21: It's Christmas Eve in The WWE Universe

Hey gang! On last week's edition of FOX's WWE SmackDown, Sami Zayn wanted reparations for his Universal title shot kind of being wasted and while another shot at Roman Reigns' title wasn't in the cards, he was given a consolation prize in the form of his participation in a "12 Days of Christmas" 12-Man Gauntlet Match to determine the number one contender to Shinsuke Nakamura's Intercontinental title. Will Zayn have a merry Christmas, or is he about to suffer the holiday blues?

Sami Zayn will definitely have his work cut out for him tonight on SmackDown if he hopes to get one step closer to becoming Intercontinental Champion again. Let's see what WWE.com has to say about tonight's Gauntlet Match:

What do you want for Christmas? How about an Intercontinental Title Match? Don't miss when Ricochet, Cesaro, Mansoor, Erik, Ivar, Drew Gulak, Sheamus, Sami Zayn, Jinder Mahal, Shanky, Angel and Humberto compete in a "12 Days of Christmas" 12-Man Gauntlet Match. The winner will receive an Intercontinental Championship Match! Find out who will win the right to challenge Shinsuke Nakamura, next Friday at 8/7 on FOX on a Christmas Eve edition of SmackDown.

That one should take up a decent amount of time on tonight's show, but we have some other stuff to look forward to in addition. For the first time since it happened, Paul Heyman will speak about what went down last week when Roman Reigns fired him and attacked him, while SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair will defend her title against Toni Storm.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Will Roman Reigns be vulnerable to Brock Lesnar this Friday after firing Paul Heyman? (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3lwIkpCHtaM)

By removing his Special Counsel from the Island of Relevance, has The Head of the Table left himself open for the wrath of The Beast? Plus, Toni Storm gets a golden opportunity at Charlotte Flair's SmackDown Women's Title.

