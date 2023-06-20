Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Anthony Padilla, Good Mythical Morning, Ian Hecox, mythical, SMOSH, youtube

Smosh: Anthony Padilla & Ian Hecox Buy Comedy Brand From Mythical

Where's Anthony?!? Well, he's here, actually - and Ian has joined him for a big announcement involving the future of Smosh's comedy brand.

Fans have waited as Smosh teased an announcement set for today, June 20th, and the news has finally arrived! Ian Hecox and Anthony Padilla sat together and announced their acquisition of the Smosh comedy brand from Mythical. In a video that encapsulated the nostalgia of early YouTube and the beginning of the channel, the duo reflected on the past and what is ahead for them in this independent venture. Mythical announced on its social media about selling Smosh back to its founders with a mix of emotions and hope for the brand's future.

Back in 2017, Anthony left Smosh and went into creating content on his own channel that involved some in-depth interviews and exploration of people's lived experiences and backgrounds. As explained in the video, Ian and Anthony talk about that time period and acknowledge the growth in communication and adulthood that took place between then and now. There's support still arriving from Mythical's Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal, they'll be still advising and helping when they can as things go forward. The months have been tense as the secret of this acquisition has been kept for some time now.

We sold Smosh. Ian & Anthony, the original founders of Smosh, have reunited and bought back the wildly popular brand they founded 18 years ago! We are extremely proud of everything we and Ian accomplished during our time working together, and will continue to be fans and… pic.twitter.com/TbAnEsVA2X — Rhett & Link (@Mythical) June 20, 2023 Show Full Tweet

In the featured tweet, Mythical ended their well-wishes by saying "Thank you for how you welcomed Smosh and their millions of fans into our community with open arms. Please join us in sending them our congrats on this next chapter!" According to Variety's exclusive on the news, "Smosh's core onscreen talent team — Shayne Topp, Courtney Miller, and Damien Haas — will remain in place. The company will continue to operate out of the 17,000-square-foot Burbank studio space built during Mythical's ownership." In the video, it is confirmed that channels such as Smosh Pit and Smosh Games will continue to be bringing in the same content and more. Meanwhile, additional sketch content, a return of Smosh Cast (the brand's podcast), and more will arrive. Since the brand is venturing out on its own, they've announced subscription-based membership opportunities and ways to support the channels going forward outside of watching and subscribing.

We didn't find Anthony.

Anthony found us 😌. — Shayne Topp (@supershayne) June 20, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Anthony is back, and the boys are now back in full control of this incredible comedy brand that they built the foundation of. It never felt right to me that things ended the way they did, and now the SMOSH saga continues!! I feel so much pride and love for these silly boys. pic.twitter.com/JfOhGcgprI — courtney (@Co_Mill) June 20, 2023 Show Full Tweet

