Solos: Amazon Prime Series Nets Anthony Mackie, Anne Hathaway & More

A star-studded cast is headed for Amazon Studios in a new series premiering next month on the streaming platform. Solos is an anthology series featuring names such as Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Anthony Mackie, Helen Mirren, Dan Stevens, and Constance Wu. Here's a look at the series overview from the streaming service:

'Solos' is a seven-part anthology series that explores the strange, beautiful, heart-breaking, hilarious, wondrous truths of what it means to be human. Performed by eight of the finest actors of our time, this anthology series spans our present and future and grapples with time travel, A.I. bots, solo trips to the farthest reaches of the universe, scheming smart homes, a mysterious waiting room, near-future fertility treatments and illegal memory transplants, all to illuminate the deeper meaning of human connection. These character-driven stories contend that even during our most seemingly isolated moments, in the most disparate of circumstances, we are all connected through the human experience

Exploration of the depths of humanity is a theme relevant to a landscape and society moving along after a year of the pandemic and cultural shifts. Solos is created by David Weil, who has been known for his creation of and writing of the series Hunters, another Amazon series success. Directing of the series will come from Sam Taylor-Johnson, Zach Braff, and Tiffany Johnson. David Weil will be showcasing his directorial debut in this series outside of everything else. Solos will be premiering all seven parts on Amazon Prime on May 21. The episodic stills and art show a unique variety among the seven parts of the anthology. The images, which can be seen below, include shots of the stars in their episode's environment and story. Be on the lookout for more information to come out on Solos in the near future!