South Park, Avatar/Last Airbender & Final Space: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Crystal Lake, Final Space, South Park, Drag Race, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Stranger Things 5, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Crystal Lake, Final Space, Will Trent, South Park, RuPaul's Drag Race, The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball, The Pitt, Young Sherlock, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Tip Toe, Stranger Things 5, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, December 10th, 2025:

Crystal Lake Has "Rivers of Blood"; Cardellini "Brilliant": Showrunner

Final Space: Netflix/WBD Deal Good News for Series? Rogers Responds

WWE Raw Review: Bron Breakker's Bron Breakout Moment and More

Will Trent Season 4 Teaser Trailer, Poster Finds Will Struggling

South Park Season 28 Returns Wednesday: Santa Trump & Vance the Elf?

Ghosts S05E08: "The Life and Times of Esther Greene" Sneak Peeks

Elsbeth Season 3: Who Wants Sneak Peeks at S03E09: "Glamazons"?

Matlock S02E08: "Call It a Christmas Gift" Sneak Peeks: Holiday Drama

RuPaul's Drag Race Rolls Out Official Trailer, Season 18 Guest Stars

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball Season 2 Trailer Unleashed

The Pitt Season 2: Noah Wyle-Starring Series Returns on January 8th

NCIS: Sydney S03E08: "Turkey Shoot" Preview: Vigilante Justice?

NCIS: Origins Season 2: Our Updated S02E08: "End of the Road" Preview

NCIS Getting an AI Assist? Our S23E08: "Stolen Moments" Preview

Margo's Got Money Troubles: Apple TV Previews Elle Fanning Series

Young Sherlock: Prime Video Previews Ritchie's Sherlock Holmes Series

Avatar: The Last Airbender S02 Poster Intros Toph; Teaser Tomorrow

Tip Toe: Channel 4 Previews RTD's Cumming, Morrissey-Starring Drama

A Time Slip of 10,000 Years: Prime Rose Anime Set for Blu-Ray Release

Stranger Things 5 Star Jamie Campbell Bower on Vecna's Evolution

Late Show: Conan O'Brien Offers Colbert Some Post-Late-Night Advice

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2 Set for January (TRAILER)

Doctor Who: "The Sea Devils" Re-Edit Still Clunky, Old-School Effort

