Netflix/Paramount, The Boys, Golden Globes & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: WBD: Netflix vs Paramount, The Hunting Party, The Boys, Stranger Things 5, Golden Globes, Doctor Who & more!

Article Summary Netflix and Paramount face off as major deals and bids shake up the entertainment landscape

The Boys, Stranger Things 5, and The Hunting Party hit with new updates and big surprises

2026 Golden Globes nominations, Taylor Swift on Colbert, and SNL are set to deliver major TV moments

Doctor Who's latest spinoff and fresh previews for FBI, WWE, and more must-see shows in today's BCTV Daily Dispatch

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, December 9th, 2025:

Jimmy Kimmel Signs 1-Year ABC Extension: Will It Be His Final Run?

Elsbeth Season 3: Check Out Images from S03E10: "A Hard Nut to Crack"

WWE Raw Preview: The Chadster's Guide to Tonight's Masterpiece

Netflix, Paramount CEOs Aren't "Particularly Great Friends": Trump

Taylor Swift, Colbert Set for Late-Night Interview This Wednesday

SNL 51: Fineman, Sherman, Day & Johnson Tackle "Hot Ones Wing Pong"

Warner Bros. "Reviewing" Paramount Offer Backed by Trump's Son-in-Law

Monsters Funday Football: Your Guide to Tonight's Eagles/Chargers Game

FBI Season 8: Check Out Our Updated S08E08: "Ratlined" Preview

The Hunting Party Season 2 Trailer: A New Hunt Begins Jan. 8th

The Boys Season 5: Jared Padalecki Has a Message for Jensen Ackles

Stranger Things 5 Character Posters: Ready for The Final Battle

The Copenhagen Test: Simu Liu-Starring Thriller Gets Official Trailer

Watson: Our Updated S02E09: "Shannon Says Bex Loves Micah" Preview

Paramount Launches Hostile Bid Offer to Kill Netflix/Warner Bros Deal

2026 Golden Globes: Apple TV Scores Big; No Podcast Nom for Joe Rogan

Russell T Davies Lauding Himself in The Daily LITG, 8th December 2025

DC Studios/DC Comics, Doctor Who, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Doctor Who: The War Between The Land and The Sea is RTD Blockbuster

2026 Golden Globes Nominations: When/Where to Watch This Morning

The Wild Bunch: Thomas Jane Wants TV Series Adapt for New Generation

Wistoria: Wand & Sword Season 2 Rekindles Its Magic with New Visuals

