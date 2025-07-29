Doctor Who, The Sandman, Eyes of Wakanda & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Prime Video's Gen V, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Netflix's WWE Raw, Prime Video's The Boys: Vought Rising, TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Apple TV+'s Pluribus, Netflix's The Sandman, ABC's The Rookie, Bat-Mite & Peacemaker, Netflix's Monster, Warner Bros./Discovery Global, Disney+'s Eyes of Wakanda, FX & Hulu's Alien: Earth, BBC's Doctor Who, Netflix's Heartstopper Forever, George Lucas/SDCC, AMC's The Vampire Lestat, Hulu's The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball, and more!

Gen V Releases Season 2 Character Profile Key Art Posters

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 51 Kicking Off on October 4th

WWE Raw Preview: Greatest Episode Ever Ahead of Epic SummerSlam

The Boys: Vought Rising Showrunner Posts "Day 1 Getting Close Now"

The Librarians: The Next Chapter: Here's Our Updated S01E11 Preview!

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S03E04: "A Space Adventure Hour" Images

Pluribus: Gilligan, Seehorn Series Wants to Connect (But No Pressure)

The Sandman: "Death: The High Cost of Living" Sneak Peek Released

The Rookie: Melissa O'Neil Shares SDCC Look, Perfect Rumor Response

Bat-Mite Not Making the Peacemaker Season 1/DCU Canon Move?

Monster Season 4: Ella Beatty Reportedly Cast as Lizzie Borden

WBD's Post-Split Companies To Be Named Warner Bros, Discovery Global

Eyes of Wakanda Trailer: "Black Panther" Spinoff Debuts This Week

Alien: Earth Key Art Posters Tease Wendy/Xenomorph Face-Off

Doctor Who: Billie Piper "Approached Very Last-Minute" for Regen Scene

Heartstopper Forever: Finale Gets Official Title; 2026 Premiere Set

George Lucas Discusses Museum During His First SDCC Panel Appearance

Peacemaker: Grillo "Was a Trooper" with Season 2 Opening Dance: Gunn

Star Trek: Year One, Anyone? SNW EPs, Wesley Eyeing Early Kirk Series

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball Stars on Legacy, Humor & More

Strange New Worlds S03E03: Babs Olusanmokun Discusses Zombie Fight

