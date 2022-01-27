South Park, Superman & Lois, HALO & More: BCTV Dispatch 27 Jan 22
Everyone wants to call it/All around our life/With a better name/Everyone falls and spins/And gets up again/With a friend who does the same/Everyone lies and cheats/Their wants and needs/And still believes their heart/And everyone gets the chills/The kind that kills/When the pain begins to start/Did I get this straight?/Do you want me here/As I struggle through each and every year/And all these demons, they keep me up all night/They keep me up all night/They keep me up all night… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to blink-182 for "Up All Night" (with the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, The CW's Superman & Lois, Comedy Central's South Park, Amazon & BBC's Good Omens 2, NBC's "Late Night" anniversary with Seth Meyers & David Letterman, Paramount+'s HALO, HBO's Euphoria, The CW's Legends of Tomorrow, and more! And then we wrap things up with a look at our reviews- this time around, we have a look back at HBO Max's Peacemaker and USA Network's WWE NXT 2.0.
Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Thursday, January 27, 2022:
Star Trek: Picard – Patrick Stewart Confirms Season 3 to Be Its Final
Saturday Night Live: Willem Dafoe Looks Serious During SNL Read-Thru
Euphoria: D.A.R.E. Not High on HBO Series; Says Glorifies Drugs, Sex
Wednesday: Jenna Ortega Talks Addams Family Spinoff, Tim Burton & More
HALO EPs Offer Paramount+ Series Update; "Silver Timeline" Explained
Legends of Tomorrow S07E10: Lotz & Richardson-Sellers Share BTS Looks
Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Crunchyroll To Release Movie on March 18th
Let the Right One In: Nick Stahl Joins Showtime Vampire Drama Series
Bel-Air: Peacock's "Fresh Prince" Update Gets New Teaser & Poster
Garfield Goes Noir in This Production Cel Now On Auction
Batwoman S03E10 "Toxic" Preview: Alice Has a Plan to Get at Poison Ivy
Casey Jones Art Features in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Auction
South Park Season 25 Finds Classy Way to Remind Us About Kyle's Mom
Superman & Lois Season 2: Tyler Hoechlin Talks That [SPOILER] Twist
Late Night: David Letterman Joining Seth Meyers for 40th Anniversary
Good Omens 2 Welcomes 10 to Cast; Cumberbatch, McDormand Not Returning
Here's a look at how things went with today's reviews- this time, we have a look back at HBO Max's Peacemaker and USA Network's WWE NXT 2.0:
Peacemaker Season 1 Episode 4 Review: The Team's Freudian Slip-Up
NXT 2.0 Recap 1/25: Getting Closer To Santos Escobar vs Bron Breakker
