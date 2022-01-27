South Park, Superman & Lois, HALO & More: BCTV Dispatch 27 Jan 22

Everyone wants to call it/All around our life/With a better name/Everyone falls and spins/And gets up again/With a friend who does the same/Everyone lies and cheats/Their wants and needs/And still believes their heart/And everyone gets the chills/The kind that kills/When the pain begins to start/Did I get this straight?/Do you want me here/As I struggle through each and every year/And all these demons, they keep me up all night/They keep me up all night/They keep me up all night… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to blink-182 for "Up All Night" (with the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, The CW's Superman & Lois, Comedy Central's South Park, Amazon & BBC's Good Omens 2, NBC's "Late Night" anniversary with Seth Meyers & David Letterman, Paramount+'s HALO, HBO's Euphoria, The CW's Legends of Tomorrow, and more! And then we wrap things up with a look at our reviews- this time around, we have a look back at HBO Max's Peacemaker and USA Network's WWE NXT 2.0.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Thursday, January 27, 2022:

Star Trek: Picard – Patrick Stewart Confirms Season 3 to Be Its Final

Saturday Night Live: Willem Dafoe Looks Serious During SNL Read-Thru

Euphoria: D.A.R.E. Not High on HBO Series; Says Glorifies Drugs, Sex

Wednesday: Jenna Ortega Talks Addams Family Spinoff, Tim Burton & More

HALO EPs Offer Paramount+ Series Update; "Silver Timeline" Explained

Legends of Tomorrow S07E10: Lotz & Richardson-Sellers Share BTS Looks

Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Crunchyroll To Release Movie on March 18th

Let the Right One In: Nick Stahl Joins Showtime Vampire Drama Series

Bel-Air: Peacock's "Fresh Prince" Update Gets New Teaser & Poster

Garfield Goes Noir in This Production Cel Now On Auction

Batwoman S03E10 "Toxic" Preview: Alice Has a Plan to Get at Poison Ivy

Casey Jones Art Features in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Auction

South Park Season 25 Finds Classy Way to Remind Us About Kyle's Mom

Superman & Lois Season 2: Tyler Hoechlin Talks That [SPOILER] Twist

Late Night: David Letterman Joining Seth Meyers for 40th Anniversary

Good Omens 2 Welcomes 10 to Cast; Cumberbatch, McDormand Not Returning

Here's a look at how things went with today's reviews- this time, we have a look back at HBO Max's Peacemaker and USA Network's WWE NXT 2.0:

Peacemaker Season 1 Episode 4 Review: The Team's Freudian Slip-Up

NXT 2.0 Recap 1/25: Getting Closer To Santos Escobar vs Bron Breakker

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: blink-182 – Up All Night (Official Video) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YpYhGdrknlA)