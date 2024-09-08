Posted in: Crunchyroll, Movies, TV | Tagged: Crunchyroll, spy x family

Spy x Family Code: White Anime Movie Now Streaming on Crunchyroll

Spy x Family Code: White, the anime movie spinoff from the hit manga and anime series, is now available to stream on Crunchyroll.

The Forger family comes home for a new mission when SPY x FAMILY CODE: White feature film is now streaming on Crunchyroll. The film is available to stream in select territories around the world in both Japanese with subtitles and dubbed in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, and Castilian Spanish. The film delivers an original story that stands alone from the beloved television series, featuring secret agent Twilight, his deadly assassin wife Yor, and their adopted telepath daughter Anya in an all-new mission.

As the SPY x FAMILY CODE: White Official Synopsis goes, "He's a spy. She's an assassin. Together, Loid and Yor keep their double lives to themselves while pretending to be the perfect family. However, their adopted daughter, Anya, a telepath, knows both of their exciting secrets unbeknownst to them. While under the guise of taking his family on a weekend winter getaway, Loid's attempt to make progress on his current mission, Operation Strix, proves difficult when Anya mistakenly gets involved and triggers events that threaten world peace!"

Premiering outside of Japan in North America and select territories earlier this year from Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment, SPY x FAMILY CODE: White is the first film installment of the popular franchise based on the manga created by Tatsuya Endo. A hit with fans and critics alike, SPY x FAMILY CODE: White currently holds a 94% critic score and 98% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. With animation produced by WIT STUDIO (Attack on Titan (Seasons 1-3); VINLAND SAGA; Ranking of Kings) and CloverWorks (Horimiya; WIND BREAKER; The Elusive Samurai), SPY x FAMILY CODE: White is the feature directorial debut of Takashi Katagiri. The screenplay is written by Ichiro Okouchi (Sing a Bit of Harmony; Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury).

SPY x FAMILY CODE: White is streaming on Crunchyroll.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!