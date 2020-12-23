Star Trek: Discovery S03E11 Preview: Burn Notice; Grudge Worth Holding

Heading into this week's episode of CBS All Access' Star Trek: Discovery (still can't believe there are only two episodes left for the season after this week), it's safe to say that we have a pretty good idea how Michelle Yeoh's Georgiou is going to end up with her own spinoff series, Section 31. This week, it's more background intel on the origins of the Burn- and it's definitely not one Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), Saru (Doug Jones), and Culber (Wilson Cruz) were expecting. Plus? More Grudge! As you'll see in the preview package for "Su'Kal":

Star Trek: Discovery season 3, episode 11 "Su'Kal": Discovery ventures to the Verubin Nebula, where Burnham, Saru, and Culber make a shocking realization about the origin of the Burn as the rest of the crew faces an unexpected threat. Written by Anne Cofell Saunders.

Now here's a look at the trailer for "Su'Kal" followed by the preview included at the end of last week's episode of CBS All Access' "Ready Room":

Here's a look back at that fourth season announcement news that Discovery fans had been hoping/waiting for, along with some surprising news about when work on the season kicks off:

Landing more than 930 years into the future, our heroes look to re-establish the legacy of Starfleet after "the galaxy took a hard left"- as you're about to see in the official trailer. Season three premiered on October 15 on CBS All Access- with new episodes of the 13-episode third season released weekly on Thursdays, exclusively to subscribers of the streaming service.

After following Commander Burnham into the wormhole in the second season finale, season three of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY finds the U.S.S. Discovery crew landing into an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation.

Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker), Michelle Yeoh as Philippa Georgiou, Adil Hussain (Aditya Sahil), Blu del Barrio (Adira), and Ian Alexander (Gray). Produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment, Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, James Duff, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.