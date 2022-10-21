Star Trek: Lower Decks Jack Quaid, George Takei Offer "Canon" Salute

Star Trek: Lower Decks scratched off another cast member from the pre-Paramount+ era of Star Trek when The Original Series cast member George Takei lent his voice as Capt Hikaru Sulu in the season three episode "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus". In the elaborate Holodeck simulation, Boimler (Jack Quaid) constructed (in part from Mariner's original program) a scenario where he and fellow lower deckers run another ship helping the U.S.S. Cerritos trying to keep a magical artifact with temporal properties from Romulan hands.

How Lower Decks References Star Trek: Generations

The Star Trek on Paramount+ Twitter account asked, "If you met Captain Sulu like this, what's the first thing you would ask him?" and showed a clip from the episode. As it was revealed in the episode, Boimler's actually using "Crisis Point 2" as a means to cope with the apparent "death" of his doppelganger William (Quaid). In an allusion to 1994's Star Trek: Generations saw Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) visit James T. Kirk (William Shatner) at his farm inside the Nexus, Boimler also stumbles upon Kirk's farm. When trying to call for him, it's actually Sulu…I mean Capt Sulu, who emerges to which Boimler responds, "Even better."

Sulu helped fill in the blanks that he took over Kirk's farm following his disappearance and presumed death, but Lower Decks gives the abridged version where he says "He had to go and time travel, or who knows what" since it was Boimler who programmed it. When he asks where he's at if it's heaven, the afterlife, or the Nexus, Sulu responds, it's Idaho before offering him a bucket to feed the horse. You'll have to see the episode to see the sage advice Sulu gives to Boimler about life and its meaning. For good measure, Quaid also posted a pic of himself and Takei doing the Vulcan salute on social media.