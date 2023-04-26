Star Trek: Picard, The Orville, The Boys & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Orville, Star Trek: Picard, The Boys, WWE/Bad Bunny, The Rookie, Ghosts, Stephen Amell/Arrow, Oz & more!

The Orville: Adrianne Palicki Wants Kelly as Captain; Brief Update

Star Trek: Picard Showrunner: Wil Wheaton's Wesley "Tricky Character"

The Boys Star Jensen Ackles Shares More Soldier Boy BTS Looks & More

Bad Bunny vs Damian Priest Street Fight set for WWE Backlash

The Rookie/The Rookie: Feds Crossover Preview: Profiling A Killer

Ghosts Season 2 Ep. 20 "Woodstone's Hottest Couple" Preview Clips

Stephen Amell Sums Up Arrowverse Experience; Maybe More Oliver Queen?

Superman & Lois Season 3 E08 "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner?" Overview

The Flash Season 9 Ep. 11 "A New World, Part Two" Overview Released

NXT Spring Breakin' Preview: Can Grayson Waller Win The Big One?

Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Addresses Status of Jean-Luc's Love Life

The Full Monty: FX, Hulu Release First-Look Images from Sequel Series

Frasier: Peri Gilpin Returning for Paramount+, Kelsey Grammer Series

Harry Potter: JK Rowling Offers Warner Bros Preview of What's To Come

Jessica Jones: Krysten Ritter Offers Update on Possible MCU Debut

The Witcher Season 3 Teaser, Key Art: This Summer, Everything Changes

How I Met Your Father Editor on Legacy/Original Voice Balancing Act

Oz Star Ernie Hudson Discusses HBO Prison Drama & Show's Legacy

007's Road to a Million: Succession Star Brian Cox Goes Bond Villain

UK Giveaway: Win A Special Chucky Blu-Ray Bundle

