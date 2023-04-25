Star Trek: Picard, WWE/HHH, Tucker Carlson & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Star Trek: Picard, Community, WWE Raw, Superman & Lois, Tucker Carlson, Jensen Ackles, The Flash & tons more!

With today's BCTV Daily Dispatch "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Khalid with "Skyline" (because it's going to be one of those Tuesdays), welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, Peacock's Community, USA Network's WWE Monday Night Raw, The CW's Superman & Lois, Tucker Carlson, CM Punk, Disney+'s "Indiana Jones" series, Jensen Ackles & Danneel Ackles, The CW's The Flash, HBO's House of the Dragon, Bam Margera, Disney+ & Disney Junior's Young Jedi Adventures, BBC's Doctor Who, Don Lemon, Netflix's The Witcher, Final Space, Disney+'s Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Netflix's Heartstopper, NBC's Quantum Leap, Showtime's Yellowjackets, BBC's Nightsleeper, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, April 25, 2023:

Star Trek: Picard Showrunner on La Forge/"Legacy," Top "TNG" Episodes

Community: Gillian Jacobs on Britta, Pizza Dance & Defending Season 6

Triple H Revives World Heavyweight Championship, Buries Roman Reigns

Superman & Lois Season 3 E06 "Of Sound Mind" Preview: Where's Sophie?

FOX "News" Viewers Let Brian Kilmeade Know He's No Tucker Carlson

CM Punk Reportedly Backstage at Raw, Kicked Out by Vince McMahon

Huge Announcement from To– er, Triple H to Shake Up WWE Raw Tonight

Harrison Ford "Will Not Be Involved" with "Indiana Jones" Series

Jensen Ackles, Danneel Ackles & Chaos Machine Heading to Amazon

The Flash: Grant Gustin Now Officially Finished with Arrowverse Series

DWTS and Strictly Come Dancing Judge Len Goodman Has Passed Away

House of the Dragon: Beale, Fox, Rankin & Salim Join Season 2 Cast

Jackass Star Bam Margera Focus of PA State Police Arrest Warrant

Young Jedi Adventures Short: Kai, Lys & Nubs Have Pirate Problems

Doctor Who: Composer Murray Gold Returns with 60th Anniversary Event

CNN Parts Ways with Don Lemon; "I Am Stunned": Ex-Morning Show Host

The Witcher Releases Season 3 Key Art, Teases More This Tuesday

Tucker Carlson Out at FOX "News": Final Show Was This Past Friday

Agatha: Coven of Chaos Star Patti LuPone Confirms Singing Witches

Final Space: Olan Rogers Confirms "The Final Chapter" Is On The Way

Heartstopper Season 2 BTS Video Reveals August 3rd Premiere Date

Fake Disney Junior UK Twitter Account Gets Gold, Then Gets Suspended

Quantum Leap Star Ernie Hudson Discusses Expanding Original Series

Yellowjackets Season 2 Ep. 6 "Qui" Trailer Released; Ep. 5 BTS Video

Nightsleeper: Peaky Blinders' Joe Cole Set for BBC Real-Time Thriller

