Why Wesley Crusher Never Met Jack in The Daily LITG 25th of April 2023

An LITG runaround the previous day on Bleeding Cool, and the past few years as well as comic book folk birthdays.

Published
by
|
Comments

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.  You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

star trek
Image: Paramount+

The ten most popular stories yesterday

  1. Star Trek: Picard: Did Wesley Visit Beverly & Jack? Wheaton Responds
  2. Star Trek: Picard Showrunner on Miles O'Brien: "We Have An Idea"
  3. Star Trek: Picard: TOS Star Walter Koenig on New Chekov Family Role
  4. The Orville: Seth MacFarlane Series' Future Gets Clearer Next Week?
  5. DC Comics Mark 30 Years of The Death Of Superman (Spoilers)
  6. Better Look At Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti's G.O.D.S. (Spoilers)
  7. Justified: Taking U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens' Stetson? Not a Good Idea 
  8. Elon Musk Brags About Size of His Donation, Misses Stephen King Point
  9. 34 Marvel August 2023 Solicits Frankensteined- X-Men, Venom, Star Wars 
  10. DC Advertises Batman #900 as "The Unbelievable Start Of What's Next"

LITG: more comics stories you may prefer

LITG: Full Regeneration on Doctor Who in the ten most-read stories, yesterday

Cover image for DOCTOR WHO ORIGINS #2 (OF 4) CVR B PHOTO
Cover image for DOCTOR WHO ORIGINS #2 (OF 4) CVR B PHOTO
  1. It's Time for Russell T Davies to Go Full Regeneration on Doctor Who
  2. Why Eternals Have To Kill The X-Men (Free Comic Book Day Spoilers)
  3. Night Court Star Melissa Rauch Shows Off Her "Great" Social Media Game
  4. The Boys S03: Jensen Ackles Posts Bearded & Buff Soldier Boy Reminder
  5. Full Regeneration on Doctor Who in the Daily LITG, 24th Of April 2022
  6. The Dishonesty Of The Fantastic Beasts Franchise
  7. Arrow: Stephen Amell Brings Oliver Queen's Hooded Justice to TikTok
  8. What The Justice League #75 Acetate Cover Is Hiding
  9. The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Has Greatest Marketing Campaign Idea Ever
  10. The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Keeps Canceling Those Cancellation Rumors
  11. Only Four Marvel Comics To Thank FOC It's Sunday 24th of April 2022
  12. Garth Ennis and John McCrea's Hitman #1, Up for Auction
  13. V For Vendetta #1, At Auction For $135 Already
  14. First Cameo Of Midnight Sons in Ghost Rider #28 at Auction For $130
  15. Devil's Reign Omega: Netflix Defenders Reunite for One Last Mission
  16. Why Eternals Have To Kill The X-Men (Free Comic Book Day Spoilers)
  17. The Magnus Robot Fighter-Inspired Fugitoid #1, Up for Auction
  18. Bloodline, Daughter Of Blade First Appearance On Free Comic Book Day
  19. The Tiger's Tongue in Mad Cave Studio's July 2022 Solicits
  20. Mystery Brothers #1 Launches in Red 5 Comics July 2022 Solicits

LITG two years ago, Umbrella Academy, DC Solicits and Philadelphia

Time To Be A Chatty Rat? The Daily LITG 25th April 2021

  1. The Umbrella Academy Season 3: Elliot Page Sends Some Love From Set
  2. DC Comics July 2021 Full Solicits And Solicitations
  3. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: "Frank Reynolds" Has Chance Reunion
  4. LeVar Burton Shills Ryan Reynolds' Gin After Jeopardy! Endorsement
  5. Young Justice: Greg Weisman's Season 4 Update Gets Right to The Point
  6. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier E6 Review: A Frankly Baffling Ending
  7. DC Comics Confirms Identity Of Peacekeeper-01
  8. Karate Kid Johnny Lawrence Returns to the Dojo With Icon Heroes
  9. Roy Harper Gets Super Powers In DC Comics' Infinite Frontier
  10. Sarah A. Hoyt Writes Barbarella #1 For Dynamite July 2021 Solicits
  11. Stephanie Brown & Cassandra Cain's Batgirls Back-Up in July's Batman
  12. Sweeney Boo, New Ongoing Artist On DC's Punchline Comic
  13. Yakuza Lover: Viz Previews Steamy Shojo Beat Romance Manga
  14. TMNT: Last Ronin and Red Room Top Advance Reorders
  15. The Abandoned Empress: Yen Press to Publish Print Edition of Webtoon
  16. Late Marvel Comics, From Black Panther to Thor to Non-Stop Spider-Man
  17. Yen Press Announces New Upcoming Light Novels and Manga Titles
  18. Ninjak #1 Launches From Valiant Entertainment In July 2021 Solicits
  19. Never Open It: The Taboo Trilogy by Ken Niimura Coming from Yen Press
  20. The Last Book You'll Ever Read in Vault Comics July 2021 Solicits
  21. We Don't Kill Spiders & No Ghosts In Hiroshima in Scout July Solicits
  22. Young Justice, He-Man & New X-Men #1 – The Daily LITG 24th April 2021

LITG three years ago, Marvel bribes, Forbidden Planet fundraising and Furloughed Funko

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as the Diamond distribution monopoly of the direct market was shattered by DC Comics, as comic book stores like Forbidden Planet struggled, and Marvel begins its furloughs.

  1. Marvel is Bribing People to Read Civil War on Marvel Unlimited
  2. Forbidden Planet of New York Launches GoFundMe To Survive
  3. Funko Will Be Reducing Products for the Rest of 2020
  4. Marvel Comics Furloughs Staff This Weekend
  5. Diamond Removes GEM from Three Jokers and Other DC Comics
  6. Transformers Grimlock Shows His Teeth with XM Studios
  7. Alan Gill Boycotts New DC Comics Distributors in Favour of Diamond
  8. Rick and Morty Animation Team Go Behind the Scenes of Season 4
  9. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  10. DC Comics Still Distributed by Diamond as Well as UCS and Lunar

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Peter Sanderson Jr, comic book critic and historian, for DC's Who's Who and Marvel's Official Handbook.
  • Mimi Cruz of Night Flight Comics
  • Cartoonist Todd Wright.
  • Payton Gauldin letterer of Judo Girl and Ant.
  • Fabrizio Fiorentino, artist on Titans, Mystic, Final Crisis.
  • Thomas Tenney, artist on Terminator, Force Works, Night Watch.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about the Power List, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.