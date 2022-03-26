Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Is "Everything and Then Some": O'Connell

With now only a little more than a month to go until Paramount+'s Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn & Ethan Peck-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds hits streaming screens (which means "official trailer watch" is in full-on mode), viewers who've been eagerly awaiting the series are hearing from a familiar face from the the "Star Trek" franchise. Or should we say, familiar voice? Jerry O'Connell aka the voice of First Officer Jack Ransom on Star Trek: Lower Decks posted on both Twitter and Instagram to let everyone know he's seen the first two episodes "It is everything and then some. Cannot stop thinking about it. So proud to be married to #1," O'Connell wrote in the captions to his posts (repeating that he can't stop thinking about the show in his tweet).

Here's a look at O'Connell's posts offering his ringing endorsement of the first two episodes and throwing some serious love & pride Romijn's way:

Just watched two episodes of Strange New Worlds. It is everything and then some. Cannot stop thinking about it. So proud to be married to #1. CANNOT STOP THINKING ABOUT IT. pic.twitter.com/Cc8DC5SuWQ — Jerry O'Connell (@MrJerryOC) March 25, 2022 Show Full Tweet

With Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds set to lift off on May 5th, here's a look back at the teaser trailer that was recently released:

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series will feature fan favorites from season two of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY: Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The series will follow Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount as Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley / Number One, Ethan Peck as Spock, Babs Olusanmokun as M'Benga, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas, and Bruce Horak as Hemmer. Paul Wesley (The Vampire Diaries, Tell Me A Story) had joined the second season as James T. Kirk. The series premiere was written by Akiva Goldsman with the story by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners, with Goldsman directing the premiere episode. Goldsman, Kurtzman, and Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Aaron Baiers. Akela Cooper and Davy Perez serve as co-executive producers. Nami Melumad (An American Pickle, Absentia) has been tapped as the score composer for the series original score. Jeff Russo (Star Trek: Discovery & Picard, Legion) composed the main and titles music. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment.