Star Wars: The Bad Batch Key Art Poster Honors End with Omega

Tomorrow's "May the 4th" celebration brings with it the premiere of Lucasfilm and Disney+'s animated spinoff from "Clone Wars" canon- Star Wars: The Bad Batch. As you've been checking out over the past several days, viewers have had a chance to get up-close-and-personal with Hunter, Tech, Crosshair, Echo, and Wrecker- so that's it, right? Not so fast because the streaming series would be remiss if they also didn't introduce you to Omega, a human female child whose destiny lies with this ragtag team of mercenaries. And because of that, Omega receives the high honor of a character profile key art poster- just to make your collection complete:

Lucasfilm and Disney+ have also been releasing mini-profile clips for the members of Clone Force 99- here's a look at the full squad in profile action:

For a look back at where things stand with Clone Force 99, check out the clip below- with Star Wars: The Bad Batch set to premiere on Tuesday, May 4:

Here's a look at the new official trailer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch– with the series set to premiere on Tuesday, May 4, with a special 70-minute opener, with following episodes premiering on Fridays starting May 7:

Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch — a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army — each possess a singular exceptional skill, which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose.

For Agnes Chu, senior vice president, Content, Disney+, the upcoming series is just the next chapter in the streamer's commitment to an animated SW universe moving forward. "Giving new and existing fans the final chapter of Star Wars: The Clone Wars has been our honor at Disney+, and we are overjoyed by the global response to this landmark series," explained Chu. "While The Clone Wars may have come to its conclusion, our partnership with the groundbreaking storytellers and artists at Lucasfilm Animation is only beginning. We are thrilled to bring Dave Filoni's vision to life through the next adventures of the Bad Batch."

Dee Bradley Baker voices Clone Force 99 aka "The Bad Batch" (Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair, and Echo) and Captain Rex. In addition, the series' voice cast will also include Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand, Stephen Stanton as Grand Moff Tarkin, and Andrew Kishino as Saw Gerrera. Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, SW: The Clone Wars), Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance), and Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS) executive produce. Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, SW Rebels) will co-executive produce with Josh Rimes (Star Wars Resistance) producing. Rau is also serving as supervising director, with Corbett as head writer.