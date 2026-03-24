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Starfleet Academy, The Boys/Supernatural & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Supernatural, Wonder Man, Rick and Morty, Starfleet Academy, The Boys, Hacks, Regular Show, MST3K, and more!

Article Summary Get the latest on Star Trek: Starfleet Academy ending with Season 2 and showrunner reactions revealed.

Catch up on big TV news for Supernatural, The Boys, Wonder Man, Rick and Morty, and more today.

Fresh previews and reviews of hot series like Hacks, The Rookie, and Regular Show hit the highlights.

Sign up for the BCTV Daily Dispatch to stay on top of streaming, TV, and fan-favorite show news.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Supernatural, Wonder Man, Half Man, Devil May Cry, Rick and Morty, Starfleet Academy, The Boys, Hacks, Dutton Ranch, The Pitt, CIA, WWE Raw, The Rookie, Regular Show, MST3K, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, March 24th, 2026:

Supernatural: Jim Beaver's Heartbreaking Carrie Anne Fleming Tribute

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins S01E06 Preview: A Whodunit Mystery

Wonder Man Renewed for Season 2: Simon & Trevor Get Their Callback

Half Man: HBO Previews "Baby Reindeer" Creator Gadd's New Series

Devil May Cry Season 2 Posters Shine a Spotlight on Dante & Vergil

Rick and Morty Season 9 Clip: Spoiler? Rick Might Be a Sore Loser

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Ending with Season 2; Showrunners Respond

The Boys S05: Padalecki, Collins Play "Not Morally Upstanding Dudes"

Hacks Season 5 Trailer: HBO Max Series Returns April 9th for Final Run

Dutton Ranch Teaser: Beth & Rip "Yellowstone" Spinoff Set for May 15

How Chris Ryall Helped Save Saucer Country… Two Times

The Pitt Season 2 E12: "6:00 P.M." Sneak Peek; EP Wells on ICE Episode

CIA Preview: Check Out Our Updated Look at S01E05: "Deep Cover"

WWE Raw Preview: What Titles are On the Line Tonight?

The Rookie S08E12 "Spy Games" Preview: Another FBI/LAPD Team-Up

Regular Show: The Lost Tapes Set for May 11th on Cartoon Network

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Lost Episode "K03" Available on YouTube

SNL UK Reactions, High Potential, Scrubs & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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