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SNL UK Reactions, High Potential, Scrubs & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL UK, Will Trent, Scrubs, High Potential, Harry Potter, The Comeback, Rooster, Tracker, Marshals, and more!

Article Summary SNL UK launches on Peacock—get reactions, reviews, and highlights from its debut episode.

Catch up on TV news covering Ghosts, Will Trent, High Potential, Scrubs, and much more.

Latest updates on Harry Potter casting controversies and tribute remembrances in TV fandoms.

Stay in the loop with previews and reviews across AEW Collision, Star Trek, Tracker, and more.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL UK, Ghosts, Will Trent, Scrubs, High Potential, AEW Collision, Harry Potter, The Comeback, Star Trek, Rooster, DTF St. Louis, Dark Winds, Watson, Tracker, Marshals, and Much More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, March 23rd, 2026:

SNL UK Set for Peacock Debut Tonight at 9pm ET/6pm PT: Our Preview

SNL UK Cold Open Gets Love From Trump, Who Missed the Point of It

Supernatural, iZombie Star Carrie Anne Fleming Passes Away, Age 51

Ghosts S05E15: "Michael Jackson Goes to HR" Overview, Images Released

Will Trent: We've Got Images for S04E12: "I Hear It Now, I Was Good"

Scrubs Season 1 E06 "My V.I.P." Images: Can JD & Dr. Park Play Nice?

High Potential S02E16 Images: Morgan Gets Help From Some Old Friends

AEW Collision: Slam Dunk Sunday Preview: Full Court Collusion

AEW Collision: Slam Dunk Saturday Review: The Chadster Calls a Foul

Harry Potter Actor Essiedu Addresses Racist Threats Over Snape Casting

Criminal Minds Stars Mantegna, Vangsness Remember Nicholas Brendon

Doctor Who Showrunner Loving "Confident and Strong and Mad" SNL UK

Buffy: James Marsters, Emma Caulfield Remember Nicholas Brendon

SNL UK Debuts, Always Sunny, The Rookie & BTS: BCTV Daily Dispatch

SNL UK Review: The Kids Are Alright (The Who Are British, Right?)

The Comeback S03E01: "Valerie Gets a New Chapter" & It's AI-Written

Star Trek: Legacy TNG/Picard Marina Sirtis: "Never Going to Happen"

Rooster Season 1 E03 "White Whale" Preview: It's Prof. Greg Russo, Now

DTF St. Louis Season 1 Ep. 4 Preview: Clark & Carol Have a Secret

Dark Winds S04E06 Preview: Leaphorn Looks to Move on Chee's Intel

Watson Defends Against a "Wrongful Life" Lawsuit: Our S02E14 Preview

Tracker: Here's Our S03E13: "Breakaway" Preview & Big Season 3 Update

Marshals S01E04: "The Gathering Storm" Preview & Big Season Update

BCTV's Blu-Ray/4K Rundown: Stranger Things Series Set Arrives in July

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