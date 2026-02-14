Posted in: Cartoon Network, Music, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: Steven Universe

Steven Universe Season 1 Score Set for Major Vinyl Release

Watertower Music and iam8bit have a special vinyl release set for the score to Steven Universe Season 1. Here's what you need to know...

Article Summary Steven Universe Season 1 score gets a deluxe vinyl release from iam8bit and Watertower Music.

The collection features 45 tracks on four "Shades of Quartz" colored discs, priced at $54.99.

Includes fan-favorite background music by Aivi & Surasshu, such as "Synchronize" and "Peridot’s Theme."

Preorders are open now until March 16, with vibrant cover art by series artist Jasmin Lai.

Steven Universe is one of the most beloved animated series ever, and a big part of that is the music. hell, I have never seen a single episode of the show, and even I know some of the songs. A vinyl release of the complete score to season one is on the way from iam8bit and WaterTower Music, featuring a whopping 45 songs spread across four "Shades of Quartz" discs. The set will run you $54.99 and is up for preorder as we speak, but hurry, as the orders close on March 16. Here's a look at the official intel om what you can expect:

Steven Universe Season One Soundtrack Vinyl Release Details

"From its dramatic battle hymns to its whimsical little diddies and its iconic fusion dance themes, 'Steven Universe' carries forth the grand cartoon tradition of marrying unforgettable music with beautifully realized 2D animation. Plus — and this is particularly important — the music is dang fun to listen to. So fun, in fact, that everyone at iam8bit practically willed the opportunity to put it on wax into existence. Fortunately, our pals at WaterTower Music & Warner Bros. are never ones to turn down a wonderfully musical time, and here we are."

We are proud to present 'Steven Universe: Season 1 (Score from the Original Soundtrack) 4×10" Vinyl Set.' It's all your favorite background music from the first season of the seminal series, formatted for vinyl and pressed on a violaceous spectrum of wax we've dubbed 'Shades of Quartz' vinyl. You'll hear songs from electronica superduo Aivi & Surasshu like "Synchronize (Garnet & Amethyst's Fusion Dance)," "Watermelon Steven," and the ever-funky "Peridot's Theme." The album art from series veteran Jasmin Lai has been designed with our other Steven Universe sets in mind. It depicts the Crystal Gems' beachfront home, under the iconic cliff seen so often in the show. Plus, it features tastefully tactile spot gloss for that extra and expected iam8bit flair. No Steven Universe collection is complete without this one! Don't miss out."

