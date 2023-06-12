Posted in: Arrow, Batwoman, Black Lightning, CW, Movies, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: arrowverse, dc studios, dcu, supergirl, The Flash

Supergirl: Melissa Benoist Offers Arrowverse Fan Sasha Calle Support

The Flash star Sasha Calle (Kara Zor-El/Supergirl) on her exchange with Melissa Benoist and how Calle & her brother were Arrowverse watchers.

With Warner Bros. Discovery's Ezra Miller-starring The Flash set to hit the big screens later this week, Sasha Calle (Kara Zor-El / Supergirl) has been working overtime hitting the press circuit to promote the film. And when you're playing Supergirl, it's not a huge surprise if you get asked about Melissa Benoist, who portrayed the character for six seasons and was one of the main staples of the "Arrowverse." Speaking with Buzzfeed, Calle shared the exchange she had with Benoist and how much it meant to her – especially since her and her brother were big "Arrowverse" fans. "She [Benoist] reposted [the casting news] on Instagram. And look, her tagging me, period, was like, 'Ah!' I just remember I called my little brother, Jacob, because we watched 'Supergirl' together. I was like, 'Melissa reposted the video, and she tagged me.' He was like, 'No way!'" From there, Calle would reach out to the Arrowverse star to show her appreciation. "I sent her this really short message, just pretty much thanking her and telling her that it meant a lot to me. She was just so sweet. She was like, 'You're perfect for this. Have fun and enjoy.' And that means the world to me," Calle shared. "Honestly, I get emotional speaking about this entire journey. Me and my brother watched all of 'Supergirl.' We also watched 'The Flash' because they coexist in the Arrowverse. So it meant a lot to me that she reached out and said congrats."

Here's a look at Benoist's Instagram post from September 2020 addressing the news that The CW's Supergirl was coming to an end, promising fans an ending that would honor both the series and their commitment to it: "I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we're going to make it one helluva final season":

"To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless. She's had that impact on me, too. She's taught me strength I didn't know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we're united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I'm forever grateful. I'm so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we're going to make it one helluva final season. ♥️ el mayarah 💪"

