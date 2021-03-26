Supergirl S06E01 Rebirth Teaser: The Truth Behind Lex's Plan Revealed

Starting this Tuesday, The CW's Supergirl kicks off its sixth and final season run- and for Kara (Melissa Benoist) and Lena (Katie McGrath) aren't going to get a second to celebrate. Not when they're facing the double-threat of Gamenmae (Cara Buono) and Leviathan, and … of course… Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer). But considering Lex has found himself being worshipped by half of the world and getting a serious power upgrade, they're going to need to get the band back together: Brainiac (Jesse Rath), Alex (Chyler Leigh), J'onn (David Harewood), Dreamer (Nicole Maines), and Kelly (Azie Tesfair). But when Brainiac finds himself near death and the team pushed to its limit, will Kara make the ultimate sacrifice to save the day one more time?

And it's with Team Supergirl that we're checking in on in the following preview for "Rebirth' as our heroes learn exactly what it is that Lex did to build his cult- as The CW's Supergirl returns Tuesday, March 30:

Are you ready for what's next? The final season premieres Tuesday at 9/8c! Stream next day free only on The CW! #Supergirl #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/AYs1vptLiq — Supergirl (@TheCWSupergirl) March 26, 2021

Supergirl Season 6, Episode 1 "Rebirth": SEASON PREMIERE – As Brainiac (Jesse Rath) lays close to death after trying to stop Lex (Jon Cryer), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team soar in to save him, engaging in an epic battle with Gamenmae (guest start Cara Buono). After beating Leviathan, Supergirl turns her attention to Lex (Jon Cryer) who has used the Obsidian platform to brainwash half the world to love him and follow him at all costs, no matter what horrible things he does. Knowing how dangerous this makes her brother, Lena (Katie McGrath) enlists the entire team – Alex (Chyler Leigh), J'onn (David Harewood), Dreamer (Nicole Maines), Kelly (Azie Tesfair), and Brainiac – to help, but Supergirl realizes that the only way to truly stop Lex is to sacrifice herself. Jesse Warn directed the episode with a story by Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller, and a teleplay by Jay Faerber & Jess Kardoes.

Supergirl Season 6, Episode 2 "A Few Good Women": THE BREAKING POINT – As the stakes with Lex (Jon Cryer) are raised higher than ever before, Lena (Katie McGrath) must decide how far she is willing to go to stop her brother. Meanwhile, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the team are faced with a challenge unlike anything they've ever dealt with before and it brings Alex (Chyler Leigh) to her breaking point. Directed by Jesse Warn with a story by Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller, and a teleplay by Jay Faerber and Jess Kardos.

The CW's Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers/Supergirl, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor, Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5, Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer, Julie Gonzolo as Andrea Rojas, Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen, Andrea Brooks as Eve Tessmacher, Staz Nair as William Dey, and Eliza Helm as young Cat Grant. Based on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the series stems from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with EPs Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Riverdale), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash), Robert Rovner (Private Practice, Dallas), and Jessica Queller (Gilmore Girls, Gossip Girl, Felicity).