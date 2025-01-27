Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Superman, Alien: Earth, Lanterns & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Lanterns, Alien: Earth, Watson, Section 31, Daredevil: Born Again, Stranger Things 5, Superman, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? ABC's High Potential, HBO's Lanterns, FX on Hulu's Alien: Earth, CBS's Watson, CBS's S.W.A.T., NBC's SNL, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Section 31, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, TBS's AEW Collision, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race, NBC's WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, DC Studios' Superman, Big Finish's V: UK, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Lanterns, Alien: Earth, Watson, Star Trek: Section 31, Daredevil: Born Again, Stranger Things 5, Superman, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, January 27, 2025:

High Potential Season 1 Ep. 11 Images, Promo; Ep. 12 Overview Released

Lanterns Star Shares Update: "Best Sci-Fi Script I've Ever Read"

Alien: Earth Official Teaser: This Summer, The Horror Hits Home

Watson Preview Guide: Sneak Peeks, Image Gallery, BTS Looks & More

S.W.A.T. EP Shawn Ryan on Factors Impacting Possible Season 9 Return

SNL 50: Lin-Manuel Miranda Got "Hamilton" Return Call on Friday Night

Section 31: Dir. Osunsanmi, EP Kurtzman on Series-to-Film & Future

Daredevil: Born Again "Much Darker" Than Netflix Series: Showrunner

AEW Collision Can't Compete With WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Stranger Things 5: Final Day Felt Like "Toy Story 3" Moment: Wolfhard

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17 Ep. 4 Review: Where Was The Singing?

Alien: Earth Teaser Poster: Maybe Space Isn't So Bad After All?

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Blows AEW Collision Away

Superman Takes Flight, Lex Luthor's on the Move: "Icon" TV Spot

SNL Review: Too Soon to Make Timothée Chalamet Honorary Cast Member?

V Creator Kenneth Johnson on Creative Joys Audio Dramas Bring

Section 31 Is Star Trek's "Secret Invasion": That's Not a Good Thing

Buffy, Dark Winds, Doctor Who Spinoff & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!