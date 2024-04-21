Posted in: Comics, Max, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, james gunn, superman

Superman: James Gunn's OG "S" Shield Post Has Social Media Buzzing

Superman writer/director James Gunn posted an image of the old-school "S" logo - and social media is certain there's something to it...

Article Summary James Gunn ignites fan theories with vintage Superman "S" shield post.

Superman's 86th anniversary celebrated on set by Gunn and cast.

Gunn’s Instagram posts shows off an interesting version of the original logo, hinting.

DC Studios' Superman is set to arrive in Summer 2025.

Last week was a pretty big week for The Man of Steel. Along with filming continuing on the upcoming DC Studios feature film, Superman writer/director James Gunn and leads David Corenswet (Superman/Clark Kent) & Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane) celebrated the 86th anniversary of the first appearance of the character – in 1938's Action Comics #1 from writer Jerry Siegel and artist Joe Shuster. In that vein, that could very well be the reason why Gunn posted an image of the old-school Superman logo – it's not like Gunn has made his love for The Man of Steel and the character's personal importance to him a secret. Also, Gunn has been going above and beyond to make sure that the comics side of things gets a boost from all of this DC Studios attention. But that's not keeping social media from trying to read into it as a sign of something having to do with the feature film – and maybe it does. Here's what we can tell you – thanks to our crack research team. Apparently, Gunn posted the earlier version of Superman's logo – one that first appeared in a design sketch from Shuster prior to the character's comic book debut. While it would appear on the cover of Action Comics #1, that take on the logo wouldn't appear in the interior of the comic book or in any number of early stories (with additional background available online).

Here's a look at Gunn's Instagram post from earlier today – followed by a look back at how it all began:

Superman: A Look Back at The Journey So Far…

"Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman's birthday," Gunn wrote as the caption to his post presenting the famous "S" on his Superman's costume, before confirming the change in the film's title. "When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film Superman: Legacy. By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN. Making our way to you July 2025."

Here's a look back at a screencap of Gunn's Threads post sharing a group shot of the cast (and with Nicholas Hoult definitely in Lex Luthor mode) from the table read:

"After the table read with the #Superman cast. Eve, Mr. Terrific, Superman/Clark, Otis, Lex, producer Peter Safran, Jimmy, Metamorpho, Lois, Hawkgirl, me, Guy, The Engineer all together for the first time! What a wonderful day." Gunn wrote as the caption to his Instagram post showing off the team:

The Announcement…

Here's a look back at Gunn's tweet from March 2023 making the announcement that he would be writing and directing Superman: Legacy, followed by the full, heartfelt text of the message he shared while confirming what's been rumbling around social media since the previous week:

Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, "Dude, it's Dad's birthday." I hadn't realized. pic.twitter.com/ohQNV8nI4g — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, 'Dude, it's Dad's birthday.' I hadn't realized," Gunn wrote in the opening to his series of tweets announcing the news. "I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He didn't understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film, and I wouldn't be making this movie now without him. It has been a long road to this point. I was offered Superman years ago – I initially said no because I didn't have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved. Then a bit less than a year ago, I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman's heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes."

DC Studios' Superman stars David Corenswet (Hollywood) as Superman/Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane. In addition, the Superman: Legacy cast includes Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor, Wendell Pierce (HBO's The Wire) as Perry White, Isabela Merced (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, Pruitt Taylor Vince (Murder One, Lady in the Lake) as Jonathan Kent/"Pa Kent," and Neva Howell (Ghosts of the Ozarks) as Martha Kent/"Ma Kent." Composer John Murphy (28 Days Later, Sunshine, Kick-Ass, The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3) has been tapped to score the film.

