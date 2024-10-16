Superman & Krypto, Always Sunny, Invincible & More BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? USA Network's WWE Raw, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty: The Anime, Netflix's Monster, Warner Bros. Entertainment's Watchmen Chapter II, DC Studios' Superman/Krypto, Crunchyroll/NYCC, The Walking Dead/NYCC, FX's Grotesquerie, Netflix's Heartstopper/Disney's Agatha All Along, Prime Video's Invincible, Apple TV+'s Slow Horses, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks/CBS's After Midnight, HBO's Creature Commandos, CBS's Matlock, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Superman & Krypto, Heartstopper & Agatha All Along, Invincible, Slow Horses, Star Trek: Lower Decks/After Midnight, Creature Commandos, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, October 16, 2024:

WWE Raw Review: Chadster's Unbiased Take on Wrestling Perfection

Always Sunny S17: "Crop Circles" Greet Olson on First Day of Filming

Rick and Morty: The Anime Finale Preview: Morty's Happily Ever After

Monster: Metcalf, Hollander, Williams Join Charlie Hunnam for Season 3

Watchmen Chapter II Key Art Released; Official Trailer This Wednesday

Superman: James Gunn Has Response for "Krypto-splainers" Out There

Crunchyroll Bringing NewType Anime Magazine Special Edition to NYCC

The Walking Dead Taps Jericho, Rodriguez as NYCC Panel Moderators

Always Sunny: McElhenney (and Jacket), Day Honor S17 Filming Start

Grotesquerie Episode 7 Reveals Will Be "Good and Satisfying": Winkler

Heartstopper Creator Oseman Had Joe Locke/Wiccan Vision Back in 2017

Superman: James Gunn Introduces Krypto for #AdoptAShelterDog Month

Invincible Season 3 Set for February 2025; No Midseason Break (Teaser)

Always Sunny Season 17 Filming Begins; Glenn Howerton Thanks FX, Fans

Slow Horses Season 6 Set, Will Adapt "Joe Country" and "Slough House"

Star Trek: Lower Decks Stars Let Loose, Shine Bright on After Midnight

Creature Commandos Fans at NYCC Need to Report to Belle Reve: Gunn

Matlock: Kathy Bates Shares S01E02: "Rome, in a Day" Preview (VIDEO)

