Superman & Krypto, Always Sunny, Invincible & More BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Always Sunny, Superman/Krypto, Heartstopper & Agatha All Along, Invincible, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and more!
Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? USA Network's WWE Raw, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty: The Anime, Netflix's Monster, Warner Bros. Entertainment's Watchmen Chapter II, DC Studios' Superman/Krypto, Crunchyroll/NYCC, The Walking Dead/NYCC, FX's Grotesquerie, Netflix's Heartstopper/Disney's Agatha All Along, Prime Video's Invincible, Apple TV+'s Slow Horses, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks/CBS's After Midnight, HBO's Creature Commandos, CBS's Matlock, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Superman & Krypto, Heartstopper & Agatha All Along, Invincible, Slow Horses, Star Trek: Lower Decks/After Midnight, Creature Commandos, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, October 16, 2024:
WWE Raw Review: Chadster's Unbiased Take on Wrestling Perfection
Always Sunny S17: "Crop Circles" Greet Olson on First Day of Filming
Rick and Morty: The Anime Finale Preview: Morty's Happily Ever After
Monster: Metcalf, Hollander, Williams Join Charlie Hunnam for Season 3
Watchmen Chapter II Key Art Released; Official Trailer This Wednesday
Superman: James Gunn Has Response for "Krypto-splainers" Out There
Crunchyroll Bringing NewType Anime Magazine Special Edition to NYCC
The Walking Dead Taps Jericho, Rodriguez as NYCC Panel Moderators
Always Sunny: McElhenney (and Jacket), Day Honor S17 Filming Start
Grotesquerie Episode 7 Reveals Will Be "Good and Satisfying": Winkler
Heartstopper Creator Oseman Had Joe Locke/Wiccan Vision Back in 2017
Superman: James Gunn Introduces Krypto for #AdoptAShelterDog Month
Invincible Season 3 Set for February 2025; No Midseason Break (Teaser)
Always Sunny Season 17 Filming Begins; Glenn Howerton Thanks FX, Fans
Slow Horses Season 6 Set, Will Adapt "Joe Country" and "Slough House"
Star Trek: Lower Decks Stars Let Loose, Shine Bright on After Midnight
Creature Commandos Fans at NYCC Need to Report to Belle Reve: Gunn
Matlock: Kathy Bates Shares S01E02: "Rome, in a Day" Preview (VIDEO)
Superman & Lois Loss, Agatha All Along Reveal: BCTV Daily Dispatch
