Posted in: Max, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, james gunn, preview, superman legacy

Superman: Legacy: James Gunn Shares Group Selfie From Table Read

Superman: Legacy writer/director James Gunn shared a look at the cast of the DC Studios film when they met up for the official table read.

Article Summary James Gunn posts cast selfie from 'Superman: Legacy' table read.

'Superman: Legacy' slated for a July 2025 release.

Cast includes Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor and Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner.

Gunn shares touching connection between release date and late father's birthday.

In defense of Nathan Fillion (Green Lantern Guy Gardner)? With production on writer/director James Gunn's Superman: Legacy set to kick off production in March, it's not like we weren't expecting the official table read to be going down sooner rather than later anyway. And even though it was a big help when he offered a heads-up during the Television Critics Association's (TCA) 2024 Winter Press Event for ABC's The Rookie that a "Legacy" table read was set for Atlanta last week and that he would be getting set with costume fittings soon. While he may have been off by a week, the table read did happen – and Gunn is sharing an official selfie (with Nicholas Hoult definitely in Lex Luthor mode) from the production milestone:

"After the table read with the #Superman cast. Eve, Mr. Terrific, Superman/Clark, Otis, Lex, producer Peter Safran, Jimmy, Metamorpho, Lois, Hawkgirl, me, Guy, The Engineer all together for the first time! What a wonderful day." Gunn wrote as the caption to his Instagram post – here's a look:

Superman: Legacy – James Gunn Makes the Announcement

Here's a look back at Gunn's tweet from March 2023 making the announcement that he would be writing and directing Superman: Legacy, followed by the full, heartfelt text of the message he shared while confirming what's been rumbling around social media since the previous week:

Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, "Dude, it's Dad's birthday." I hadn't realized. pic.twitter.com/ohQNV8nI4g — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, 'Dude, it's Dad's birthday.' I hadn't realized," Gunn wrote in the opening to his series of tweets announcing the news. "I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He didn't understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film, and I wouldn't be making this movie now without him. It has been a long road to this point. I was offered Superman years ago – I initially said no because I didn't have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved. Then a bit less than a year ago, I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman's heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes."

DC Studios' Superman: Legacy stars David Corenswet (Hollywood) as Superman/Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane. In addition, the Superman: Legacy cast includes Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, and Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord. Composer John Murphy (28 Days Later, Sunshine, Kick-Ass, The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3) has been tapped to score the film.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!